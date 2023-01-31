Netsmart and Jefferson Center Announce Successful Strategic Collaboration to Drive Remote Monitoring and Engagement to Behavioral Health Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart and Jefferson Center, a nonprofit, community-focused mental health care and substance use services provider, today announced the successful launch of a strategic collaboration to drive integrated remote patient monitoring and engagement for behavioral health services, to advance positive outcomes for the children, adults and families they serve.

Jefferson Center is one of the initial adopters of the next generation of myHealthPointe™, a mobile consumer engagement solution connecting individuals to their treatment and their care providers. The organization is proactively embracing technology strategies with the goal of improving both workforce challenges of provider shortages and satisfaction, as well as enabling better outcomes through engagement and connectedness to consumers between scheduled appointments.

Today, proven remote patient monitoring technology innovation exists to support chronic physical health conditions such as diabetes or hypertension where monitoring devices such as blood pressure cuffs or glucometers are placed in a person’s home collecting readings for providers to monitor remotely. However, behavioral health providers lack this type of technology to serve individuals with digital tools to monitor and measure their mental wellbeing tied to their treatment plan as they live their daily lives. Jefferson Center has a vision for a human-centered design solution to address this challenge head-on.

Jefferson Center is leveraging the Netsmart consumer engagement platform, myHealthPointe, to engage with individuals, facilitate proactive interactions, automate and prioritize outreach and monitor data. The myHealthPointe solution recently achieved ONC 2015 Cures Update Certification, enabling Jefferson Center to leverage advanced interoperability capabilities. The Netsmart and Jefferson Center strategic relationship has allowed the two organizations to collectively innovate to help design and shape the solution, advance collaborative care and ensure positive outcomes.

“We are thrilled to take our partnership with Netsmart to the next level as our teams work closely to advance technology innovation that puts the individuals we serve at the forefront of their care to achieve optimal wellbeing,” said Jefferson Center Chief Innovation Officer and VP of Information Systems Brandon Ward. “Our organizations are aligned when it comes to our focus on improving access to high-quality, mental health care and trusted their technical expertise when it came to leveraging an integrated solution to drive and improve outcomes. The solution is extremely intuitive and usable improving engagement for both the provider and consumer, empowering communication unlike ever before and having those individuals invested in their care treatment.”

Through this innovative relationship, the Jefferson Center has launched the pilot of their program focusing on clinician workflows and medication adherence, with assessments that contribute to a longitudinal view of an individual’s health and wellness. Jefferson Center is currently utilizing assessments for medication check-in, patient health questionnaire (PHQ-9) and weekly check-ins. As the first behavioral health partner to launch the deviceless remote patient monitoring program, Netsmart and Jefferson Center will have ongoing efforts focusing on clinical and operational expertise guiding the design and new technology capabilities including family support, text communication, wearable devices and notifications.

“We are grateful for partners like Jefferson Center; where the principles of mental health, innovation and collaboration come together to make a difference in the communities we serve,” said Netsmart COO Tom Herzog. “A true impact on an individual’s progress and outcomes can be had when action is taken to address mental health care by applying modern technology that supports communication and informative data. We look forward to embracing this strategy with Jefferson Center's facilities — continuing to innovate together for the greater good."

About Jefferson Center

Jefferson Center is a nonprofit, community-focused mental health care and substance use services provider. We offer hope and support to individuals and families who are struggling with mental health and substance use issues. Serving our community is at the core of everything we do. Jefferson Center is an integral part of the communities it serves, understands the needs of communities and has an extensive network of community partnerships and collaborations. Jefferson Center has a variety of programs for people of all ages, from all walks of life. For more information about Jefferson Center, visit www.jcmh.org

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,700 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.