Merakey Implements Measurement-based Care With Greenspace Health to Drive Quality of Service Offering Forward

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Greenspace Health and Merakey, a leading behavioral health and developmental non-profit provider, announced that Merakey has selected Greenspace to implement Measurement-Based Care (MBC) across the organization to help them continue their industry leadership, offering leading innovative and effective services. Their MBC implementation will help provide tailored, high-quality care to more than 50,000 individuals and families across the U.S. each year. Merakey conducted a detailed market scan of technology organizations that support MBC and selected Greenspace as being best-positioned to help meet its goal of continuously providing innovative and evidence-based care.

Merakey’s MBC implementation aims to improve outcomes across its full-service offering by building a collaborative system of care. In doing so, all service providers will be aligned on how data is used across care pathways and have easy access to the information they need to understand their clients' experience, identify areas for improvement across their programs and provide the highest possible quality of care.

Additionally, Merakey is working to shift towards a Value Based Care (VBC) model, where compensation is tied to client health outcomes instead of the traditional fee-for-service structure (based solely on the quantity of services provided). This involves leveraging MBC data as the central component of its Value-Based Care contracts. By moving beyond claims data, Merakey can transparently share the effectiveness of its services through client-reported outcome data, which will allow them to advocate for improved contracts and funding in support of the high quality of care they provide.

Greenspace Health’s platform helps clinicians, organizations and health systems use a data-informed approach to guide treatment decisions and achieve better clinical outcomes through:

Increased patient engagement

Improved clinician-patient communication and therapeutic alliance

Earlier detection of symptom/health changes

Enhanced coordination of care between multiple providers

Real-time evaluation of program outcomes and efficacy

“Merakey is an innovative organization that is always working to improve services and sets the bar across the country for high-quality care,” said Simon Weisz, President, Greenspace Health. “We look forward to working with Merakey to build upon their culture of learning, allowing them to establish internal benchmarks, enhance clinical supervision and inform consistent service quality improvement and innovation.”

“MBC became one of our highest priority strategic initiatives because we believe we can empower people in care to better understand their mental health, be active participants in the care process, and better communicate their needs and experiences with their provider, which leads to improved services and outcomes,” said Brandon Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer, Merakey. “By choosing Greenspace, we have been able to tick all the boxes - improving care for every individual, building a collaborative system of care, driving our Value-Based Care strategy forward and ultimately putting innovation at the forefront of the services we provide.”

ABOUT GREENSPACE HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Their Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly impact patient results, while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. Greenspace’s Measurement-Based Care solutions have been implemented across community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about Measurement-Based Care (MBC), please visit www.greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT MERAKEY

Merakey is a not-for-profit organization serving over 50,000 people across 700 locations in the US who works to provide the highest quality health and human services. They believe that everyone deserves a chance to reach their fullest potential. Since 1969, they’ve worked every day to enrich the lives of individuals, families, and communities. They serve communities through the delivery of various supports, including developmental, behavioral health, and educational resources.