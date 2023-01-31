Flock Freight Partners with BluJay Solutions to Offer Non-Contracted FlockDirect® Rates On BluJay’s TMS Platform

ENCINITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flock Freight, the technology company creating a smarter, more sustainable supply chain using patented technology to pool freight at scale, today announced its partnership with BluJay Solutions, a subsidiary of e2Open, to more effectively serve large shippers who utilize BluJay’s popular transportation management system (TMS) platform.

Through this integration, BluJay users can now instantly access FlockDirect rates in the TMS platform via an API connection that allows the two software platforms to communicate in real-time. This new functionality will expedite and streamline the process for shippers to book FlockDirect and gain the benefits of Shared Truckload – Flock Freight’s smarter alternative to traditional shipping that finds and fills the empty spaces on trucks to move goods more cost-effectively and sustainably. This proprietary offering ensures shippers’ freight is sent on the most efficient routes and their goods are delivered on-time and damage-free.

“Our partnership with BluJay Solutions helps us meet more shippers where they are and where they want to buy,” said Chris Pickett, Chief Operating Officer at Flock Freight. “Now, anyone who uses BluJay’s TMS platform, whether they’re a new or existing Flock Freight customer, can instantly view and book FlockDirect services. Our goal with this integration is to help shippers of all shapes and sizes discover how Shared Truckload simply outperforms traditional shipping modes in many cases, driving immediate value to their bottom line.”

BluJay customers will now benefit from more dynamic rates and optimized pricing based on the amount of freight they’re shipping. Other features include ease of access to FlockDirect rates requiring minimal set-up time, and shippers now receiving quotes with no wait time for non-contracted rates to prevent them from needing to spend time visiting multiple spot boards or calling to request prices.

Flock customers can still access FlockDirect non-contracted rates via Flock’s native web application or through API and EDI integrations with other major transportation management systems including Project 44, Banyan, Kuebix and more.

For more information, please visit www.flockfreight.com and www.blujaysolutions.com.

About Flock Freight

Founded in 2015, Flock Freight is a technology company reinventing the supply chain through smarter, more sustainable shipping solutions. By leveraging its patented technology, Flock Freight matches locations, schedules, and compatible shipments, finding the best options to pool freight at scale among billions of possible combinations. As one of the first freight shipping companies to earn a B Corporation certification, Flock Freight’s solutions for moving fuller trucks on optimized routes results in reduced carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to traditional methods. Flock Freight was recently recognized as one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies in the World and as a CNBC Disruptor 50. To learn more about the company, offerings, and careers, visit flockfreight.com.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance – it’s in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter @myblujay and LinkedIn.

About e2open

At e2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. e2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

e2open and the e2open logo are registered trademarks of e2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of e2open, LLC.