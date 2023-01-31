BodyKore Makes It Easier To Reach 2023 Fitness Goals with All-in-One Machine

BodyKore’s Universal Trainer is a commercial-grade all-in-one machine that allows users to do more than 100 exercises, including smith-machine rows or squats, cable workouts, calisthenics and more. Whether you’re trying to lose weight, build muscle or maintain your current body weight, this machine can help you reach your fitness goals.

BodyKore’s Universal Trainer is a commercial-grade all-in-one machine that allows users to do more than 100 exercises, including smith-machine rows or squats, cable workouts, calisthenics and more. Whether you’re trying to lose weight, build muscle or maintain your current body weight, this machine can help you reach your fitness goals.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If your new year’s resolution to get fit and healthy is already starting to fizzle out, you’re not alone. The good news is, you don’t have to throw in the towel just yet. BodyKore®, a leading commercial-grade fitness equipment company specializing in home gym design, asks, what if you could own one machine that could do it all? And what if getting your hands on that machine is easier than ever?

Introducing the Universal Trainer, BodyKore’s top-selling all-in-one commercial-grade machine that’s easy to use and boasts the functionality of a series of machines found in a commercial gym. Until recently, you could only visit a handful of locations in California and a few other states to test out this high-end machine for yourself before purchasing. But, thanks to a recent influx of authorized dealer partnerships, the Universal Trainer is now available in showrooms across 27 states and counting with full-white-glove delivery and home set up offered in record time. The growing list of retail dealers includes Push Pedal Pull, Hest Fitness Products, Premier Fitness Source, Fitness Expo, Busy Body Gyms2Go, Fitness Specialist, and Top Fitness.

“I have been a personal trainer for over 20 years and the Universal Trainer is hands down my favorite product for myself, my family, and my clients,” said Megan Corson, an ISSA certified personal trainer who purchased BodyKore’s Universal Trainer at Push Pedal Pull in West Des Moines, IA two weeks ago. “Whoever designed it is a genius! The add-on features are phenomenal. If you could only have one thing in your home, this is the machine you would want!”

Key features of the Universal Trainer include:

All-in-one machine: the ability to do 100+ exercises, including seated lat pull-downs, smith-machine chest press, rows or squats; cable workouts, compound exercises for muscle fiber recruitment, and calisthenics (bodyweight exercises like pull-ups, dips, core training, etc.).

Easy adjustability caters to all fitness levels: the seat and backrest can fit a variety of users, and the weight stack is easy to adjust.

Multiple attachments: the machine comes with a lat pull-down seat, dip bar, inverted leg press plate, landmine, and plenty of cable attachments.

Space saving: For those tight on space, this machine satisfies the need for multiple pieces of equipment and can fit on a patio or balcony, in a spare bedroom, the garage, or unused dining room.

Backed by warranty: BodyKore offers a lifetime warranty on the Universal Trainer's frame and a five-year warranty on parts.

“After nine months of owning this machine, nothing beats it. The machine has the same quality as a commercial gym and is definitely worth the money,” customer Kevin D. said in a review posted online. “This is a complete gym that will work every muscle and will still be useable 40 years from now.”

While gym memberships have increased since the pandemic lockdown, home gyms are here to stay. Some additional benefits of owning home-gym equipment like the Universal Trainer include saving time and gas, cleanliness, convenience, comfortability, and privacy.

“We are excited to have expanded the availability of Universal Trainer through multiple dealer partnerships. Now more than ever potential buyers can see for themselves how exceptional this machine is,” said BodyKore’s co-founder and CEO Leo Chang. “Whether you’re trying to lose weight, build muscle or maintain your current body weight, the all-in-one Universal Trainer can help you reach your fitness goals in 2023 and beyond.”

Click here to learn more about the Universal Trainer. Click here to find an authorized dealer near you. Check back regularly for more locations coming soon.

About BodyKore®

Founded in 2005, BodyKore offers long-lasting, top-quality commercial-grade fitness equipment at the best possible value to commercial gyms and individual homeowners. A leading innovator and equipment manufacturer, BodyKore is dedicated to providing exceptional service while striving to create the newest trends in commercial fitness equipment. BodyKore’s team includes fitness specialists, engineers, kinesiologists, designers, and others who have a strong mutual passion for living and promoting a healthy lifestyle. BodyKore’s product line includes cable machines, squat racks, leg presses, benches, functional training equipment, dumbbells and weights, and more. Services include consultation and complete installation. Learn more at BodyKore.com. Follow on Instagram @BodyKore. Find a dealer location here.