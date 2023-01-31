AppraisalWorks Announces Integration with ClickFORMS Appraisal Software

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppraisalWorks, a leading property valuation and appraisal management technology provider, today announced that its AppraisalWorks™ platform now integrates with ClickFORMS. ClickFORMS is an intuitive appraisal software application developed by Bradford Technologies. The seamless integration allows appraisers on the AppraisalWorks platform to populate appraisal data and create reports in ClickFORMS, without having to enter data in multiple applications. The integration enables greater efficiency and ease-of-use for appraisers.

“AppraisalWorks is excited to partner with Bradford Technologies,” said Ben Wiant, vice president for AppraisalWorks. “Our secure, robust integration with the ClickFORMS software simplifies appraisal creation for appraisers who are accustomed to using ClickFORMS for appraisals, while still allowing them to benefit from other aspects of the AppraisalWorks appraisal management system – delivering the best possible experience for appraisers on the platform and eliminating duplicate data entry.”

“We are very enthusiastic about our new partnership with AppraisalWorks,” said Jeff Bradford, CEO of Bradford Technologies. “We're always looking to include new efficiencies in ClickFORMS and streamline the appraisal writing process for our appraisers, and the combination of ClickFORMS and AppraisalWorks provides appraisers with a streamlined approach to appraisal management that combines our ease-of-use with the robust feature function and broad network of lenders and AMCs inherent in AppraisalWorks. It's a win for both companies and the industry with increased productivity and access.”

About AppraisalWorks

AppraisalWorks is a cloud-based appraisal management technology platform that enables lenders to order, manage, and analyze real estate appraisals and collateral valuations. Through its Community and Enterprise versions, AppraisalWorks improves process efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, facilitates collaboration, and enables process automation – providing lenders with seamless valuation technology to reduce turnaround times, costs per loan, and improve the overall borrower experience. AppraisalWorks is patented under U.S. Patent 10,635,999. Visit www.appraisalworks.com to transform your appraisal management function from costly overhead to a competitive advantage.

About Bradford Technologies

For over 35 years, Bradford Technologies has been dedicated to producing innovative solutions for Valuation Professionals. Ranging from ClickFORMS, the most intuitive appraisal application available, to cutting-edge Computer-Aided Appraisal Software. Bradford Technologies continues to develop trailblazing products that set the benchmark for the industry. For more information on Bradford Technologies, call 800-622-8727 or visit www.BradfordSoftware.com.