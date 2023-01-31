Civica Welcomes Ypsomed as Injection Pen Partner for Its Affordable Insulin Initiative

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civica, Inc. (Civica, Civica Rx) today announced the selection of Ypsomed AG as the manufacturer and supplier of insulin dosing injector pens for Civica’s affordable insulins. As previously announced, Civica plans to produce three insulin biosimilars – glargine, lispro and aspart – each of which will be available both in vials and prefilled pens, and sell the insulins at significantly lower prices than insulins currently on the market.

To ensure redundancy of supply, Ypsomed will provide injector dosing pens from their two manufacturing facilities in Switzerland and Germany.

“As a renowned injection device specialist with over 35 years’ experience, Ypsomed will help Civica make self-administered care more affordable for Americans living with diabetes,” said Ned McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civica. “Civica will deliver affordable, high-quality insulin, in the best pen platform, utilizing our new, state of the art manufacturing technology in Petersburg, Virginia.”

Civica plans to set a maximum recommended price to the consumer of no more than $30 per vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges, a significant discount to prices charged to uninsured individuals today.1 It is collaborating on this effort with partners that represent nearly every corner of the diabetes ecosystem, including the diabetes community, clinical trial experts, health systems, payers and philanthropies. Contingent on FDA approval, Civica anticipates that its insulins will be available for purchase beginning as soon as 2024.

About Civica and Civica’s Affordable Insulin Initiative

Civica’s mission is to make quality essential medicines available and affordable to everyone. More information on Civica and its affordable insulin initiative, including commentary from partners and a fact sheet, can be found at https://civicainsulin.org.

About Ypsomed

Ypsomed is the leading developer and manufacturer of injection and infusion systems for self-medication. As a leader in innovation and technology, it is a preferred partner of pharmaceutical and biotech companies for pens, autoinjectors and pump systems for administering liquid medications. Ypsomed presents and markets its product portfolios under the umbrella brands mylife™ Diabetescare directly to patients or via pharmacies and hospitals as well as under YDS Ypsomed Delivery Systems in business-to-business operations with pharmaceutical companies. The company is headquartered in Burgdorf, Switzerland, and has a global network of production facilities, subsidiaries and distribution partners employing a staff of over 2,000 employees worldwide.

________________________

1 Based on a publicly available current average list price of glargine (Lantus), lispro (Humalog) and aspart (Novolog) on https://www.goodrx.com/ on February 28, 2022.