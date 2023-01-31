Telli Health and Senet Introduce Remote Patient Monitoring Product Line Powered by LoRaWAN® Technology

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senet, a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Telli Health, the industry leader in medical remote patient monitoring devices are pleased to announce the launch the first remote patient monitoring (RPM) hardware powered by LoRaWAN®. This technology will allow providers to reach more patients in remote and underserved areas - such as indigenous communities worldwide - boosting healthcare equity and inclusivity, and creating the foundation to provide more smart home services in the near future.

LoRaWAN is an open protocol on which low-power, wide-area wireless telecommunication networks are designed, allowing connected objects such as battery-operated sensors to communicate over long-range and at a low bitrate. LoRaWAN has advantages over Bluetooth in that patients can have a plug-and-play experience with their RPM devices without needing to pair with anything. Today, some patients rely on Bluetooth devices placed throughout their home, and despite having a Bluetooth hub, its protocol-limited range of 50 feet often causes lost connections and interrupted service. LoRaWAN, however, can transmit at a significantly longer distance (between 3 and 10 miles depending on the environment), eliminating frustrations that are common in a Bluetooth or other wirelessly connected device experience.

Through this partnership, Telli Health will build its own private LoRaWAN network and utilize Senet’s managed network services to offer more in-home monitoring services with the goal of servicing all patients’ RPM needs - no matter the location. For historically underserved communities, such as indigenous communities in remote areas, Telli Health can deploy a LoRaWAN gateway in central areas that will provide an estimated 10 miles of coverage range and only require a dial-up modem to transmit health readings to patients’ providers. In addition to dial-up, network backhaul can be delivered through wired ethernet, cellular or satellite communications.

“As a leading LoRaWAN cloud software and network service provider in North America, we are proud to partner with Telli Health in their mission to become the first LoRaWAN remote patient monitoring solution provider,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “We believe that Senet’s technology and expertise will play a crucial role in helping Telli Health bring innovative and reliable solutions to the healthcare industry. We are excited to be a part of this important initiative and look forward to helping improve the lives of patients through our collaboration.”

Telli Health Sales Executive William Dos Santos said, “This game-changing technology is ideal for the millions of people who don’t have a reliable connection to the internet or cellular coverage, and therefore are missing out on an equitable healthcare experience. I am thrilled that we have introduced LoRaWAN technology to this space through our partnership with Senet. We can now better serve these communities with our award-winning RPM devices and improve healthcare equity like never before.”

According to the Federal Communications Commission, 19 million people in the United States, or 6% of the population, still lack access to fixed broadband service at threshold speeds. In rural areas, nearly one-fourth of the population, or 14.5 million people, lack access to this service; in tribal areas, nearly one-third of the population lacks access. Even in areas where broadband is available, approximately 100 million Americans still do not subscribe. Globally, a UNESCO report found that only 54.8% of the world’s households have an internet connection, and the International Telecommunication Union reported that around 37% of the world’s population, or 2.9 billion people, have still never used the Internet.

About Telli Health

Telli Health is the industry leader in medical remote patient monitoring devices. Removing barriers and making medical devices easier to use and more accurate is Telli Health's number one priority. Telli Health is proud to partner with the best network providers across the globe to deliver fast, accurate and reliable coverage for the best user experience possible, no matter the location. Telli Health medical devices work globally in 191 countries and with all major US cellular carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information, please visit tellihealth.com.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers services in over one hundred and eighty countries and owns and operates one of the largest publicly available LoRaWAN® networks in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.