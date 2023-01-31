Loyal and PeaceHealth Sign Multi-Year Deal for Provider Data Management and Physician Search

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loyal, the preferred consumer health platform for the nation's leading health systems and hospitals, today announced an expanded partnership to offer provider data management and physician search services for PeaceHealth, a nonprofit Catholic health system that provides care to more than 2 million patients annually in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.

The multi-year deal includes enterprise-level storage as well as provider and location data management enhanced with Loyal’s comprehensive clinical taxonomy library. Additionally, Loyal will help PeaceHealth provide user-friendly, reliable digital search results to consumers seeking care using clinical and everyday natural language terms.

" Searching for care and choosing the right provider are both critical steps in the healthcare journey. Patients expect more from health systems today, and that includes current information about providers, specialties available, and locations. The patient experience starts with finding the right provider,” said Brian Gresh, President of Loyal. “ With Loyal’s data management and physician search services, PeaceHealth has the tools to guide consumers to exactly what they’re looking for, when they need it - patients can access information that instills confidence from their very first encounter with the health system.”

PeaceHealth has been a customer of Loyal’s since August 2021, following their implementation of Loyal’s COVID-19 specific chatbot to support patients seeking guidance on symptoms and care options. Since then, PeaceHealth has seen more than 20,000 conversations and, together with Loyal, they’re currently in the process of implementing broader chatbot and live-chat functionality to guide patients as they search for care, schedule appointments, and seek answers to their healthcare-related questions.

Loyal’s taxonomy for provider search works by combining advanced machine learning and natural language processing technology with an ever-growing library of synonyms, keywords, abbreviations, and common misspellings. Consumers can expect improved accuracy in their search results, so they’re more likely to be matched with the right provider the first time, leading to increased patient satisfaction overall.

In FY 2022, PeaceHealth conducted more than 2.1 million patient encounters across its 164 locations in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a multi-specialty medical group practice with more than 1,100 physicians and providers, and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest.

To learn more about Loyal and its full range of solutions to improve the healthcare consumer experience, visit loyalhealth.com.

About Loyal

Loyal is a healthcare consumer experience company solely dedicated to the betterment of patient care. As the preferred platform for improved care utilization used by the nation's leading health systems and hospitals, Loyal's AI-powered solution makes it easier for patients to connect and access care across their entire health journey, thereby driving loyalty with their trusted health provider. Streamline patients' navigation of your health system and network of clinical services with LoyalHealth.com.