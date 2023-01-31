ExaGrid Enters Agreement with Arrow Electronics

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 104 value-added distributor. Arrow aggregates the world’s leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Arrow’s cloud management platform, ArrowSphere, removes the complexity in the IT buying process by connecting these technologies with thousands of channel partners and end-users through an extensive cloud catalog and life-cycle management capabilities.

“We are pleased to start this relationship and to make our Tiered Backup Storage solution available to more channel partners and their end-user customers across the United States and Canada though our new agreement with Arrow Electronics,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “This new agreement supports our efforts to strengthen our relationships in the channel and grow our business with more resellers, all with a continued focus to offer organizations the best backup storage in the industry.”

ExaGrid has more than 3,750 active upper mid-market to large enterprise customers that use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data. ExaGrid’s growth is accelerating, and the company is hiring in all aspects of the business worldwide. ExaGrid recently announced its highlights for 2022, which included a year with revenue growth and with the company remaining Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive for the past nine quarters in a row.

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time. ExaGrid offers the best ransomware recovery in the industry with its non-network facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutable data objects.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

