LinQuest Completes Acquisition of Hellebore Consulting Group

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinQuest Corporation, a leader in technology solutions for U.S. defense and intelligence communities, announced the acquisition of Hellebore Consulting Group, a next-generation software engineering company with expertise in DevSecOps Software systems and solutions supporting high-priority missions that will ensure the future of air dominance. This transaction enhances both companies' ability to provide AFMC and other Dayton customers with their transformation efforts to a digital future.

Established in 2018, Hellebore is located in Beavercreek, Ohio, where it will operate in partnership with LinQuest’s Integrated Analytics & Support Line-of-Business.

“Hellebore’s experience with agile software development and its track record supporting the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will catalyze LinQuest’s leading role in moving AFLCMC to a digital future,” said Greg Young, President and CEO of LinQuest. "This partnership with the Hellebore team will help enable our customers to advance the state-of-the-art in autonomous technologies."

"We are excited about this decision to partner with LinQuest,” said John Farrier and Dan Squibb, Hellebore co-founders. “Our combined teams bring full spectrum solutions to AFLCMC in software development, systems engineering, and mission systems software solutions.”

About LinQuest Corporation

LinQuest is a national security space leader that enables defense and intelligence missions through advanced digital solutions and the development, integration, and operation of mission-critical systems. With a legacy that spans 47 years, LinQuest’s 1,500-plus team members work side-by-side with their customers to solve their most complex technical challenges, drive innovation, and deliver fielded solutions for national security missions. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.

About Hellebore

Hellebore Consulting Group is a high-value defense technology company with headquarters in Beavercreek, Ohio. Hellebore holds deep understanding of weapons systems to drive radical change into the capabilities of the United States military. The company’s people and products are actively supporting development and acquisition activities within the US Department of Defense. For more information, visit https://hellebore.com.