Mattel and Minecraft Partner on New Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC Map and Toy Line

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Minecraft today announced a partnership to launch the new Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC (downloadable content) Map. Introducing a host of new characters and a brand-new, immersive gameplay experience, Camp Enderwood is a digital destination developed in partnership between Mattel, Minecraft, and Cyclone Designs, featuring an all-new downloadable map full of unique mini games, now available for free download on the Minecraft Marketplace.

Visitors to Camp Enderwood can try their hands at activities such as marshmallow roasting, arts and crafts, horseback riding, archery, trampolining, disco dancing, and even take part in the Glamper Scavenger Hunt. With tons of fun and spooky surprises around every corner, Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood is sure to become the adventure destination of players’ dreams—and their nightmares!

Camp Enderwood’s launch coincides with Mattel’s release of a bespoke Creator Series toy line full of the characters, accessories, and stories from the DLC map. Action figure packs come with exclusive, in-game items accessed via unique codes inside each pack. In both the physical and digital worlds, Minecraft fans can explore Camp Enderwood with newcomer characters and fan favorites alike including Top Athlete, Camp Rockstar, Glamper, Star Child, Gamer, Ska Kid, Craft Lady, Avid Adventurer, Moth Creature, Sunken Spirit, and the Yeti. Half of the Camp Enderwood character roster will be released as toys this spring, with the remainder debuting this summer.

“Mattel is committed to providing fans of our iconic brands with new channels to experience their favorite characters and storylines,” said PJ Lewis, Global Head of Action Figures at Mattel. “In partnership with Minecraft, we are thrilled to bridge new connections between the physical and digital worlds. Camp Enderwood is the place where those scary campfire stories are true, and we cannot wait to share it with Minecraft fans.”

Camp Enderwood’s gaming experience celebrates player self-expression in the context of aspirational activities true to Minecraft, and the new product offering lets fans recreate the essence of their favorite characters, bringing them to life in toy form. Figure selections represent a variety of costume styles, skin tones and gender expressions aligned to the diversity and inclusion already present in the Minecraft community.

“We are proud to partner with Mattel on bringing Camp Enderwood to life,” said Federico San Martin, Director of Minecraft Consumer Products. “Minecraft is focused on bringing our community thoughtful experiences through fun and engaging activities in new and exciting ways. We believe the unique and vibrant cast of characters within the toy line and DLC reflects the diverse and inclusive community of Minecraft.”

Accessory pieces are swappable between Camp Enderwood action figures and are also available for free digitally in the Minecraft Character Creator. Players can then translate inspiration from their toys into the game, recreating their favorite products in Minecraft and vice versa.

