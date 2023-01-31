Largest OB/GYN in the Southeast with 200+ Providers Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and healow solutions

Atlanta Women’s Health Group is comprised of 1,000 employees, 21 different groups, 150 physicians and 55 mid-level providers. For more than 20 years, the group has developed partnerships with other organizations, allowing them to serve more than 300,000 patients. (Photo: Business Wire)

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Atlanta Women’s Health Group, P.C. transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud and healow® suite of patient engagement features to consolidate its health IT ecosystem into one singular platform to better serve patients and scale operations.

“Before eClinicalWorks, we used five different systems for clinical reporting, patient management and more. We moved to the eClinicalWorks Cloud and healow solutions to meet our organizational goals and prepare for future growth,” said John A. Taylor, Chief Administrative Officer of Atlanta Women’s Health Group. “Our physicians played a key role in selecting eClinicalWorks, as they are the primary users of the product on a daily basis. With eClinicalWorks, they will now have a holistic, cloud-based system for data-backed care that will grow with the practice and offer solutions for value-based care.”

Atlanta Women’s Health Group is comprised of 1,000 employees, 21 different groups, 150 physicians and 55 mid-level providers. For more than 20 years, the group has developed partnerships with other organizations, allowing them to serve more than 300,000 patients.

The intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud enables scalability, improved security and limitless storage with real-time zonal and regional redundancy and improved data collation and computing. With healow, the practice can streamline patient-provider communication through digital tools, including self-scheduling and online appointment booking, contactless check-in, secure online payments, and customizable post-visit surveys.

Atlanta Women’s Health Group will also have access to the healow Mom® app. This app provides mothers-to-be with reminders, weekly pregnancy education, and the ability to record home health monitoring data, including weight, blood pressure and glucose levels. The app allows patients to share this information with their providers securely. healow Mom® also includes a kick counter, contraction timer and labor and birth announcement features. Additionally, eClinicalWorks offers comprehensive solutions for OB/GYN practices, including the customizable OB Flowsheet, which contains timelines to monitor pregnancy progress to improve practice efficiency and continuity of care.

“Atlanta Women’s Health Group provides quality OB/GYN care to the southeast region,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “Our goal is to equip providers with solutions that streamline workflows and enhance the patient experience. With the eClinicalWorks’ multidimensional, cloud-based EHR and healow suite of patient engagement tools, Atlanta Women’s Health Group can excel in value-based care while improving their current operations and care models while they continue to grow.”

About Atlanta Women’s Health Group, P.C.

Founded in 1999, Atlanta Women’s Health Group provides comprehensive OB/GYN care to patients across 40 locations. The group is responsible for serving over 400,000 visits annually and delivering approximately 17,000 babies each year in the Atlanta Metropolitan and Athens Metropolitan Areas. For more information, visit www.awhg.org or call 404-303-1224.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.