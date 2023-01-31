Precisely Strengthens its Location Intelligence Offering Through the Acquisition of Transerve

Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, announces its acquisition of Transerve, a location intelligence and data provider with expertise in spatial data handling, processing and analysis. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced it has acquired Transerve, a location intelligence and data provider with expertise in spatial data handling, processing and analysis.

Transerve, headquartered in the Goa region of India, provides a cloud-native location intelligence solution and data library with curated datasets, enabling fast time to value with a nimble spatial analytics SaaS solution for enterprise and midsize companies. Transerve incorporates a simple, yet powerful, combination of geospatial artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and geoprocessing that supports data democratization by making location analysis and data enrichment available to data-centric employees without requiring the need for geographic information system (GIS) expertise.

Customers in industries such as banking, insurance, telco, government, retail, and real estate will benefit from a more complete and contextual picture of data that informs decision-making including, but not limited to, market potential, risk assessment, site selection and optimization, and more. Transerve allows users to enrich data with high-quality, curated spatial datasets and easily create and share web-based maps.

“In the past, deriving insights from location and creating visualizations was the domain of GIS specialists,” said Clarence Hempfield, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Location Intelligence at Precisely. “With the acquisition of Transerve, Precisely adds new SaaS location intelligence capabilities to its portfolio of data integrity software and data. This allows users, without specialized knowledge or skills, to leverage location data and analytics and derive new insights about their business.”

“We've been on a mission to make spatial data easier to access, understand and take action on for businesses," said Ashwanii Rawat, CEO and Co-Founder at Transerve. "We're delighted to be joining Precisely who shares this passion for location intelligence and bringing the power of location data to everyday data roles to make an impact for the companies we serve and broaden our impact in the market.”

This acquisition follows the launch of the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, an integrated, interoperable suite designed to deliver accurate, consistent, contextualized data to businesses. Learn more about the Data Integrity Suite.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

About Transerve

Founded in 2009, Transerve is a location intelligence company based in Panaji, India that uses geospatial technology to enable digital transformation and effective decision-making. It helps in deploying customized applications for asset tracking and mapping, monitoring of projects, spatial data collection with geo-tagged pictures and videos, and to share maps with key stakeholders or the public. Learn more at www.transerve.com.