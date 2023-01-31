White-Label Mobile App Based on the Sila ACH API Now Available on iOS and Android

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sila Inc., a fintech software platform that provides payment infrastructure as a service, and Digital Geko, a web and mobile app developer, today announced the launch of Nitro, a set of modules created to build fintech apps that comes pre-populated with key software components of the Sila ACH API, ready to be customized by fintech entrepreneurs. Deploying Nitro’s set of baseline software components including a mobile application significantly lowers the cost of entry and speeds up time to market as compared to building an application from scratch. Sila and Digital Geko also formally announced their strategic partnership today, making public their long-standing collaboration.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Digital Geko, which took it upon themselves to build a white-label mobile app containing key elements of our Sila ACH API,” said Shamir Karkal, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Sila Inc. “As the macro-economic climate hardens, saving time and money is more important than ever for fintech entrepreneurs. As the fastest route to enable Sila services, Nitro could not have launched at a more opportune time.”

The mobile app is available for Android and iOS. Key functionality includes registering users and companies, enabling KYC/KYB processes, creating digital wallets, linking bank accounts, depositing funds to and withdrawing funds from digital wallets, and transferring money between wallets. Fully integrated out-of-the-box, Nitro handles events from Sila using webhooks.

“Fintech startups sometimes falter because it takes them too long to put their technology infrastructure – including a mobile app – in place, and get it working properly. They might run out of funds, or a competitor might swoop in and take market share,” explained Miguel Muñoz, CEO of Digital Geko. “We developed Nitro with the goal of supporting every fintech entrepreneur who has a great idea with the infrastructure that they need to realize it. Nitro is like a plug-and-play piece of software that addresses key payment infrastructure needs, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on building their business and brand.”

“Having Nitro at our disposal saved us countless developer hours and money as we were building our app and getting ready for launch,” said Eric Heath, CEO, Emerald Wallet. “The partnership between Sila and Digital Geko is a true catalyst for fintech startups everywhere.”

About Digital Geko

Digital Geko is a technology company born in 2009 and now expanded to 200+ employees that helps companies move from idea to digital execution. From digital marketing, blockchain, mobile apps, QA, DevOps to system integration, we bring the digital talent that completes your team. We serve your project in any part of the world, but with a special focus on North and South America.

For more information, go to www.digitalgeko.com and www.nitro.digitalgeko.com

About Sila

Sila is an end-to-end payment platform that provides Banking-as-a-Service through a developer-friendly payment API that is scalable and allows for fast and secure money transfers. Sila’s payment platform streamlines building and launching fintech apps and embedded payment products for financial products, fintech, crypto, and Web3. Sila’s offerings include Virtual Accounts, Digital Wallets, KYC/KYB, and ACH payments APIs for software teams. Additional functionality is available through a network of pre-approved and pre-integrated partners (to different degrees). Sila was recognized as the Best Payments as a Service Platform by the 2022 Embedded Banking Awards of Tearsheet. Sila is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, go to www.silamoney.com.