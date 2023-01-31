United States Postal Service Selects Veritas Technologies for Data Compliance and eDiscovery Modernization Contract

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced that the United States Postal Service (USPS) has selected it to help strengthen its regulatory and litigatory posture by modernizing its data compliance and eDiscovery toolset with Veritas Enterprise Vault, Merge1 and eDiscovery Platform.

The mission of the USPS is to provide trusted, affordable and efficient mailing and shipping services to the people of the US.

Kevin Youngquist, vice president for US public sector at Veritas, said: “Veritas has a proud history of supporting many federal agencies. We’re thrilled and confident in our ability to now also provide the US Postal Service and its legal department tools to streamline and expedite its eDiscovery workflow while reducing risk in an increasingly multi-cloud world.”

Enterprise Vault, Merge1 and eDiscovery Platform will provide the Postal Service with robust automated data archiving and retention across all its on-premises and cloud-based data sources—including cloud collaboration tools—combined with a powerful engine for conducting large-scale, dataset-driven searches.

The contract award is for three years. Including options, it has the potential to extend to 7 years with a maximum potential value of up to $70 million.

