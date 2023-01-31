TuneIn Launches New Integration with Sonos, Making Streaming Audio Content More Accessible Than Ever

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, today announced an improved listener experience is now available within the Sonos app, making it easier to access and enjoy TuneIn’s extensive radio and podcast catalog on Sonos speakers. This new integration includes a new user interface for browsing content in the Sonos app as well as access to TuneIn’s premium content on Sonos. Those who want TuneIn Premium can now access a special free trial through their Sonos app.

With the new TuneIn integration with the Sonos S2 app, Sonos owners will benefit from streamlined access to their preferred TuneIn content – recent and favorited content is now available right in the Browse section of the Sonos app. Additionally, TuneIn subscribers can now link their accounts and listen to Premium-only and commercial-free content on their Sonos speakers.

“When it comes to the holistic streaming audio experience, you not only need easy access to quality content but you also need to be able to hear it with pristine sound,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “This new integration combines the outstanding audio quality of Sonos’ high-end speakers with an improved user experience that makes it much easier for users to access their favorite content on those speakers.”

As a special offer for Sonos owners, a free 90-day trial is available to new TuneIn Premium subscribers (terms and conditions). TuneIn Premium’s subscription provides direct access to hours of commercial-free content, professional and college sports, award-winning global news and additional content only available on TuneIn Premium.

“Our customers love having access to TuneIn's broadcast radio stations, whether it's a South African expat finding comfort from their favorite radio station from back home, or a Seattle native tuning into the indie hits from world-renowned KEXP,” said Joe van Zyl, Senior Director, Product Management at Sonos. “We're happy to welcome TuneIn's premium content to our platform, including more live sports and mood-based stations, so listeners can enjoy even more of the sounds they love on their Sonos speakers."

To access the new TuneIn experience on Sonos, please download the Sonos S2 app and select the new TuneIn from the Services & Voice menu, or visit www.tunein.com to learn more about how to access TuneIn Premium on Sonos speakers please visit www.TuneIn.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Sonos:

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world’s leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.