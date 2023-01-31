ZincFive Announces the New Generation Nickel-Zinc Battery Cabinet for the Data Center Industry

ZincFive, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced the launch of the newest generation of BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets – the BC 2. (Photo: Business Wire)

ZincFive's newest BC 2 Battery Cabinet provides optimized design and packaging while utilizing the same reliable NiZn batteries that have been delivering best-in-class power density as well as superior safety and sustainability for over 10 years.

ZincFive's newest BC 2 Battery Cabinet provides optimized design and packaging while utilizing the same reliable NiZn batteries that have been delivering best-in-class power density as well as superior safety and sustainability for over 10 years.

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced the launch of the newest generation of BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets – the BC 2.

ZincFive BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets are the first nickel-zinc battery energy storage solution with backward and forward compatibility with megawatt class UPS inverters. The BC 2 offers the smallest footprint per kilowatt, improving on the previous record-holder, ZincFive’s original BC battery cabinet. In addition, ZincFive’s NiZn technology offers minimal maintenance requirements, no thermal runaway, and the higher reliability demanded for mission-critical data centers while placing an emphasis on sustainability. ZincFive’s nickel-zinc batteries have a significantly lower end-to-end climate impact than lead-acid and lithium batteries, as validated by an expert third-party analysis.

The BC 2 Battery Cabinet measures only 21" in width, giving it an industry-leading compact footprint. The cabinet is robust, having passed a seismic shake test to an S DS of 2.29 g, resulting in a strong global seismic footprint. Other features include active cooling for a wide operating temperature range, simple maintenance, and easy conduit landing connections. ZincFive's newest BC 2 Battery Cabinet provides optimized design and packaging while utilizing the same reliable NiZn batteries that have been delivering best-in-class power density as well as superior safety and sustainability for over 10 years. The BC 2 Battery Cabinet ships fully assembled with batteries in the cabinet and delivers a strong Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) advantage for mission-critical data centers.

“ZincFive continues to innovate with our powerful, safe, and reliable nickel-zinc battery technology, and the BC 2 is a great solution to address all current and future data center needs,” said ZincFive CEO and Co-Founder Tim Hysell. “In addition, the importance of sustainability in data center backup battery systems continues to grow. Both ZincFive and our customers are committed to reducing carbon footprint and operating costs without sacrificing safety or performance.”

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and power solutions. With more than 90 patents awarded, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry™ to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide high power density and performance to mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

ZincFive is a registered trademark and the ZincFive logo and The Power of Good Chemistry are trademarks of ZincFive, Inc.

Follow ZincFive: LinkedIn | Twitter | Youtube