Hope Mills Joins Metronet’s Multi-Gigabit Network

HOPE MILLS, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet today announced that ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit fiber optic internet is now available to residents and businesses throughout Hope Mills. As Metronet’s service becomes available throughout the Hope Mills area, residents will have access to multi-gigabit speeds up to 2 gigabits; and businesses may access speeds up to 10 gigabits. Customers located in Metronet’s initial construction areas may now sign up to have Metronet’s future-proof, symmetrical fiber optic internet installed by visiting metronet.com or calling 888-225-3864.

“Hope Mills now has the opportunity to tap into Metronet’s ultra-fast multi-gigabit 100 percent fiber optic internet, helping residents and businesses experience upgraded online quality of life that only symmetrical, fiber optic internet can offer,” said John Autry, Metronet Regional Sales Manager, Community Development. "We're thrilled for Hope Mills to join our network of multi-gigabit communities and are excited to see the positive impact of our service for years to come."

As Metronet continues construction throughout Hope Mills, residents in construction areas will receive 30 days advance notice by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood. Metronet provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

To check the status of Metronet’s construction in your area and to sign up to be notified when Metronet services are available to be installed in your home or business, please visit construction.Metronetinc.com.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronet.com or at 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

*Editor’s Note: For those interested in speaking with one of Metronet's first customers located in Hope Mills, regarding their experience with Metronet’s ultra-high-speed fiber optic internet, please let us know and we will make the connection for an interview.