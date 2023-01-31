Ardent Health Services Teams with Accenture and UKG to Transform Workforce Management

Accenture and UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, are collaborating to help Ardent Health Services improve workforce visibility and agility across its network of 30 hospitals and 200 sites of care. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, are collaborating to help Ardent Health Services improve workforce visibility and agility across its network of 30 hospitals and 200 sites of care. From timekeeping to scheduling, Ardent is transforming workforce operations to empower frontline talent with more flexible scheduling solutions that support work-life experiences, while remaining focused on providing quality healthcare services.

Accenture worked with Ardent to leverage UKG Dimensions, an AI-powered workforce management solution, to more effectively manage scheduling, payroll and attendance across its healthcare facilities. Accenture’s extensive talent management and healthcare operations experience, combined with UKG’s intelligent workforce management suite, designed to meet industry-specific needs, has empowered Ardent to reimagine its approach to workforce management with a strategic vision to support more than 24,000 team members across the country.

“This integration is a key example of how we’re delivering on our purpose to care for our patients, their families and one another,” said Carolyn Schneider, chief human resources officer at Ardent. “Our work with Accenture and UKG helps continue to improve how we deliver quality care in a workplace that drives a better experience for our team members and the communities we serve.”

The Accenture and UKG collaboration with Ardent is underpinned by an expanded business partnership between the two companies that is focused on helping clients transform how the workforce is managed to create better team member experiences, optimize operations and unlock new business value. Accenture and UKG have collaborated on more than 150 client engagements across industries.

“Healthcare organizations face an enormous challenge and they need to drive access and improve experience by addressing the unprecedented labor shortage coming from burnout and attrition. Technology is the key to equitably and sustainably delivering care, while improving experience for patients and providers,” said Julia Kenney, a managing director at Accenture. “Through our expanded partnership with UKG, we’re helping organizations across industries move toward a sustainable future that is more responsive to workers’ needs. This represents one example of how we’re helping clients reinvent care delivery with new offerings that combine human ingenuity and technology to reshape access, experience and outcomes.”

Accenture helped Ardent gather and apply lessons learned from each phase of the transformation, and incorporated input and feedback from key stakeholders, local leaders and frontline staff throughout the integration. This not only built accountability for the direction of the initiative, but enabled a unified, system-wide transition. The transformation at Ardent was conducted in phases by market, with careful consideration given to infrastructure, data quality, training, and the impact of change brought about by the Dimensions implementation.

“Great business outcomes start with exceptional employee experiences, which is why it is vital to keep people at the heart of organizational transformation projects. This is true across all industries, and especially important for health systems working to overcome challenges across the care continuum,” said Patrick Lannon, vice president, Global Alliances at UKG. “Our strategic business partnership with Accenture will help countless organizations worldwide reimagine work, ensuring they’re ready to meet the challenges of both today and tomorrow, while providing all people with the opportunity to have a truly great workplace.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 70,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

