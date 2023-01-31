IQVIA in Collaboration with Alibaba Cloud to Deliver Commercial & Clinical Solutions in China

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical and broader life sciences industry, today announces the first life sciences industry collaboration with Alibaba Cloud in China. IQVIA and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, will be providing solutions hosted in Mainland China leveraging Salesforce on Alibaba Cloud. This will enable customers with a path to begin using or extending their investments on the best-in-class platform for engaging with their customers.

“Through this new partnership between IQVIA and Alibaba Cloud, Salesforce life sciences customers will be able to better serve their customers, and patients, in China,” said LaShonda Anderson-Williams, Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Healthcare & Life Sciences.

IQVIA will leverage its deep experience in developing life science technologies to provide customers with rich clinical to commercial products locally hosted on Alibaba’s industry leading public cloud in China. This includes IQVIA’s industry leading Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) suite of products for commercial customer engagement, designed to be compliant with Chinese data residency regulations.

“This collaboration of leading global technology providers signals a new course to compliance for life sciences customers in China,” said Sanjay Chikarmane, IQVIA Chief Product Officer. “We are looking forward to expanding jointly with Alibaba to quickly and efficiently host our products locally in China utilizing Alibaba Cloud–a trusted, highly performant and secure technology platform.”

IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ combines industry-leading data, advanced analytics, innovative technologies, and domain expertise, enabling clients to uncover fresh insights and achieve transformative change to succeed in rapidly evolving global markets. The partnership with Alibaba Cloud will enable IQVIA to accelerate and expand the development of solutions tailored to China’s localized needs and delivered via the Alibaba Cloud.

“Alibaba Cloud is very excited to embark on this partnership with IQVIA, the market leading life sciences technology provider in China,” said Henry He, General Manager, Americas, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “We are working closely with IQVIA to bring their solutions to China quickly, with the highest quality of service in the market, hosted on our leading cloud infrastructure.”

To learn more, register for the IQVIA and Alibaba webinar here, or visit the IQVIA Technologies website to request more information.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 86,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.