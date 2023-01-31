Biosero and Virscidian Announce Collaboration for Medicinal Chemistry Applications in Drug Discovery

SAN DIEGO & CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biosero, Inc., developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, and Virscidian, developer of solutions to automate LC/MS (liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry) decision-driven workflows, today announced a collaboration and co-marketing agreement through which the companies will support fully automated analytical workflows for medicinal chemistry as well as other scientific applications, including accelerated screening for drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK).

Virscidian developed the Analytical Studio platform (including Analytical Studio Professional™ and Analytical Studio Express™ software) to accelerate drug discovery. The software automates analysis of mass spectrometric and chromatographic data to provide actionable intelligence, such as the identity and quantification of compounds of interest, optimal analytical and preparative LC/MS conditions, reaction monitoring, and much more. It also provides users with ranked lists of results to streamline decisions about what steps to take next, and which compounds to move forward in the discovery and development pipeline. Biosero provides Green Button Go® laboratory automation software to schedule, coordinate, and manage the physical flow of materials, the control of instruments, and the digital flow of information on workstations or throughout entire laboratory facilities.

By working together, Biosero and Virscidian are enabling their customers to easily transfer data between these software platforms so that full medicinal chemistry and analytical workflows can be automated. Software-powered conversion of analytical data into actionable decisions can be used to control which compounds are moved to the next stage, which instruments are tasked to run them, and under what conditions. This approach means that more compounds can be tested and moved into follow-up analysis, reducing or removing the need for human intervention. Biosero and Virscidian are currently working together on more than 10 projects around the world where customers are already realizing the benefits of this collaboration.

“At Virscidian, we aim to provide actionable intelligence that streamlines compound synthesis, purification, and screening, enabling scientists to spend their time on the highest-value tasks without compromising laboratory productivity,” said Joseph Simpkins, CEO at Virscidian. “Thanks to our collaboration with the Biosero team, our customers now have access to a validated Green Button Go plugin that seamlessly integrates our analysis-based intelligence with the ability to physically control the scientific process and instrumentation accordingly.”

Ryan Bernhardt, Chief Commercial Officer at Biosero, commented: “Based on our close work with customers in the drug discovery and development space, we know there is high demand in biopharma companies to automate medicinal chemistry applications and accelerate compound screening in areas such as DMPK. We are pleased to join forces with Virscidian as we make this connection between our software platforms to help customers streamline drug discovery from synthesis through to registered material and screening results.”

About Virscidian

Virscidian is a privately owned company composed of experts in identifying, designing, and implementing decision-driven solutions to enhance productivity in biopharmaceutical and agricultural value chains. Virscidian’s scientific analytical desktop and enterprise software helps customers, independently of the vendor instrumentation, automate reaction screening, end-to-end purification, affinity selection by mass spectrometry, compound quality control, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics and other high-throughput analytical techniques. Their solutions transform raw data into actionable intelligence that improves productivity and the quality of results, enabling chemists and project teams to make complex decisions from large amounts of data with confidence in the results. Their solutions are easily integrated and provide the critical decisions to drive some of the most sophisticated automation platforms in the world.

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, a member of the BICO group, develops science-centric software and laboratory automation solutions that enable researchers to orchestrate their discoveries at every stage. Biosero’s Green Button Go® Scheduler software and integration services match laboratory automation to science, creating a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity. Additionally, Green Button Go Orchestrator applications provide an end-to-end laboratory management solution, directing workflows and operations in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. Biosero is passionate about partnering with organizations dedicated to enhancing life by addressing the world’s most significant needs. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.