Generational Equity Advises Naples Pool Service in its Sale to Pool Centurion Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Naples Pool Service, Inc. to Pool Centurion Group. The acquisition closed May 2, 2022.

Naples Pool Service (NPS), located in Naples, Florida and founded in 1969, provides pool maintenance and repair solutions, as well as renovations of pools, spas, decks, fountains, and patios. NPS offers quality brand pool supplies, including controls, pumps, motors, generators, and parts.

Located in Florida City, Florida, Pool Centurion Group (PCG) is quickly becoming the most respected leader in pool service, repairs, and renovations in the Florida market. The Company is now one of the fastest growing pool companies and strives to be the most revered leader in pool service, repairs, and renovations. PCG’s expansion strategy continues as they look for additional operators and leading local brands to join the PCG family.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Barry DeWitt, with the support of Vice President M&A, Emil Nirkis successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director - North America, Edward G. Weber established the initial relationship with NPS.

“This was a great geographic and strategic fit for Pool Centurion Group that allows the company to enhance their expansion into a growing regional market. It was a pleasure working with both seller and buyer, and I look forward to the company’s continued success,” said DeWitt.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network also named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.