GMS Adds First-of-Its-Kind Battery Powered Hydraulic Cranes to its Fleet and Agrees to Purchase Additional Units as Part of its Sustainability and Operational Improvement Efforts

TUCKER, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty building products distributor, announced that the Company has added several newly-developed material handling trucks equipped with battery powered hydraulic cranes to its distribution fleet and plans to add approximately 20 additional units in the next two years as they become available. This fleet initiative, being implemented in partnership with I-State Truck Centers and Odyne Systems, supports the Company’s sustainability efforts and its commitment to minimizing the environmental impacts of its business operations as well as improving overall operating efficiencies.

John C. Turner, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We remain committed to conducting our business in a manner that aligns with our values and promotes environmental sustainability, while also delivering value to our shareholders. We are excited about the addition of these innovative and environmentally beneficial vehicles to our fleet. These newly-developed material handling trucks are designed to lower greenhouse gas and NOx emissions, and we expect them to deliver improved driving fuel efficiency, quieter stationary operation, reduced fuel consumption and lower operating and maintenance costs.”

GMS’s primary source of greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel consumption is related to the operation and use of delivery trucks and other vehicles in its business. Efforts to improve the efficiency of the Company’s vehicle fleet include a company-wide adoption of fleet optimization and logistics software and technology, among other initiatives. Where possible, the Company seeks to operate portions of its fleet with environmentally friendlier sources of energy, with approximately 45% of its warehouse and truck forklift fleet powered by propane or electricity.

About GMS

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of approximately 300 distribution centers with extensive product offerings of Wallboard, Ceilings, Steel Framing and Complementary Products. In addition, GMS operates approximately 100 tool sales, rental and service centers, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. The Company’s unique operating model combines the benefits of a national platform and strategy with a local go-to-market focus, enabling GMS to generate significant economies of scale while maintaining high levels of customer service.

