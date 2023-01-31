XY Retail Partners with ALGOCAS to Expand Systems Integration Services, Accelerate Growth in Middle East and North Africa

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XY Retail, the global commerce solution helping retailers streamline omnichannel operations and foster the strongest, most meaningful, and most profitable relationships with their customers, today announced a partnership with ALGOCAS, an advanced cloud solutions company advancing digital systems for businesses. The strategic partnership allows XY Retail to capitalize on growth opportunities in the MENA region, specifically in the Gulf region and Egypt.

XY Retail is a cloud-based, unified omnichannel commerce solution focused on driving digital transformation, increasing customer retention, growing revenue, and improving operations for luxury retailers.

ALGOCAS, formally ALGO Cloud Advanced Solutions, specializes in ERP and DevOps workloads. Working alongside XY Retail, the company will optimize cloud deployments designed around the customer, delivering digital strategy and expert guidance for the best business practices while managing the cloud environment as business grows, allowing for maximum performance.

The partnership with ALGOCAS will enable XY Retail to rapidly deploy its solution in the MENA region, providing clients with the systems integration, application support, and application development services they need to successfully turn on XY Retail’s global omnichannel capabilities and drive revenue.

“Utilizing ALGOCAS’ advanced cloud development capabilities will enable us to speed our rollout in MENA, bringing the power of the XY platform to brands in the region,” said Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail. “This partnership will further our mission to bring XY Retail to the world’s most innovative retail brands.”

“Every Customer is unique,” said Oussama Mahmoud Elfout, founder and Managing Director of ALGOCAS. “We listen, study, and strategize for the best approach, but our customer is always our North Star. With the addition of XY retail to our portfolio, we are confident in the leap we would bring along with our customers, in the area of user experience & omnichannel, specifically in the retail industry.”

About XY Retail:

XY Retail is the only headless unified commerce platform and POS built from the ground up for retail brands that want to streamline their omnichannel operations, foster meaningful customer relationships, and redefine the in-store experience for consumers and store associates. Luxury brands worldwide have adopted XY Retail’s API-driven, mobile-first cloud platform to modernize their stores and manage their entire global retail operations - from data decisioning, stock management, and order management to hyper-personalized clienteling and merchandising experiences. The platform also boosts commerce by enabling retailers to fulfill online orders up to 300 percent faster. XY Retail is headquartered in New York and Milan and operates in over 23 countries. The company is backed by Stage 1 Ventures and Monta Vista Capital.

Learn more at www.xyretail.com.

About ALGOCAS:

ALGOCAS is your partner in the Gulf (KSA, UAE & Qatar), and Egypt for essential cloud solutions. Their belief that there are no one-size-fits-all templates that make digital systems excel, harnesses their philosophy that the highest-performing cloud models have the common goal that they were designed for the company they serve. ALGOCAS designs around you to provide personalized performances, agile flexibility, and IT savings, all elements your company needs to continue to thrive.

Learn more at https://www.algocas.com