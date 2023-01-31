Stronghouse Solutions Partners with Infinity Roofing & Siding

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that Stronghouse Solutions (poweredbystronghouse.com), a premier provider of roof replacement and repair and other exterior home services to residential customers across the U.S., has partnered with Infinity Roofing & Siding (www.infinityroofer.com).

Led by Derek Lindsey, Infinity Roofing & Siding is a nationwide leader in roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to residential customers. Founded in 2004, Infinity is headquartered in Houston, TX, with 13 additional office locations across the country and operations in over 30 states.

Andy Oakes, CEO of Stronghouse Solutions, commented, “I have always respected Infinity Roofing & Siding as one of the leading brands in our industry, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the Stronghouse Solutions team.”

Derek Lindsey, CEO and founder of Infinity Roofing & Siding, commented, “When I decided to take on a partner, it was important to find one that aligned with our extremely high standards and vision for the future. We are confident we have found that partner in the team at Stronghouse Solutions and O2 Investment Partners. We believe that together we will be able to accelerate our growth and provide unmatched levels of service to even more customers.”

Mike Cotant of O2 Investment Partners commented, “We believe that Infinity Roofing & Siding will be a perfect fit with the Stronghouse Solutions platform and allow Stronghouse to better serve its customers across the country.”

About Stronghouse Solutions

Stronghouse Solutions is a provider of roof replacement and repair and other exterior home services to residential customers across the United States. Stronghouse is headquartered in Burnsville, MN, with 29 offices across 15 states and the ability to service customers across the country. Additional information is available at poweredbystronghouse.com.

About Infinity Roofing & Siding

Infinity Roofing & Siding is a leading provider of roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to residential customers across the United States. Infinity is headquartered in Houston, TX. Additional information is available at www.infinityroofer.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.