Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to Frontier Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to Frontier Airlines. Powered by the ultra-efficient Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, this is the first of seven A321neo aircraft scheduled to deliver to the airline from ACG’s order book with Airbus. Traditional to Frontier Airlines, this A321neo will unveil a new special livery with “Ozzy the Orca” painted on the tail.

“We are delighted to deliver this new Airbus A321neo aircraft to Frontier Airlines, and we look forward to continuing to build on our strong relationship with the airline,” said Ross Campbell, Vice President of Marketing for ACG. “This aircraft will provide fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and supports Frontier Airlines’ commitment to ensuring the sky is for everyone – offering a superior level of ultra-low-cost service.”

“We are pleased to expand our long and valued relationship with ACG through the delivery of this new A321neo,” said Robert Fanning, Vice President - Fleet, Frontier Airlines. “The highly fuel-efficient A321neo aircraft are helping to further our sustainability mission as America’s Greenest Airline as we continue to expand our fleet.”

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2022, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.