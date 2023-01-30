Bosch launches new campaign focused on innovation of Night Performance wiper blades

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As precipitation and winter weather continue to sweep across a majority of the country, Bosch, in partnership with advertising agency Bailey Lauerman, is launching a new campaign for wiper blades. In the “Night Vision has Evolved” campaign, the mysterious and striking ads highlight the innovative features of Bosch wiper blades to provide optimal nighttime clarity and enhance safer night driving.

“The featured 30-second ad, titled ‘Night Eyes’ ad highlights how Bosch FOCUS™ and ENVISION™ Night Performance wiper blades are designed to sharpen nighttime visibility and provide extreme weather safety,” stated Scott Sullivan, senior marketing communications specialist at Bosch AA. “People only do 25% of their driving at night, yet 50% of traffic deaths happen during this time, proving just how dangerous nighttime driving can be. When you add in inclement weather, these risks and the stress of nighttime driving continue to climb.”

A first of their kind, Bosch FOCUS™ and ENVISION™ wiper blades are designed and manufactured with innovative features that make nighttime driving safer in inclement weather. Advanced technology includes:

Blur is reduced using NightView™ and NightFocus™ technologies, which provide uniform wiping stability across the entire length of the blade for optimal night clarity.

Glare is minimized using ClearMax 365 TM rubber technology, featuring a flexible dual synthetic rubber blend and precision-cut polymer edge, creating an optimal wipe angle. The technology also promotes a longer product life, as it protects the wiping edge from deterioration by ozone, extreme weather, and road debris.

A night spoiler, combining a water-repelling polymer compound and a light-absorbing charcoal powder to repel water droplets and minimize ice buildup for extreme, all-weather safety.

This is Bosch wiper blades’ newest campaign in three years. “Bosch is a true innovator in the industry,” said Aaron Jarosh, creative director at Bailey Lauerman. “Because this night-focused product was a first-of-its-kind, we felt it needed a creative solution to match. We positioned the product as not only a technological innovation but also an evolution for humankind—improving night vision so drastically that they transform drivers' eyes into those of a nocturnal creature." Bailey Lauerman partnered with the directing duo, Humans, at Riff Raff and UPP for post-production of the campaign.

Bailey Lauerman also manages Bosch wiper blades’ paid media strategy and execution. The “Night Vision has Evolved” campaign will launch in the U.S. across broadcast, digital and social this winter. As part of the campaign, Bosch is launching an Instagram filter extending the TV spot concept of transforming a drivers' eyes into those of a nocturnal creature. Drivers can also save money on Bosch ENVISION™ and FOCUS™ wiper blades at select retailer partners by visiting AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Advance Auto Parts stores. To learn more about Bosch ENVISION and FOCUS wiper blades or to shop online, visit: https://www.boschautoparts.com/nightvision

View the TV spot here: https://youtu.be/mCfumoC_SqU

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs nearly 35,500 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2021. In 2021, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.5 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,600 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2021). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2021. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 76,100 associates in research and development, of which more than 38,000 are software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

(Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.1830)

About Bailey Lauerman

Bailey Lauerman has made its mark on the advertising industry for more than five decades. As a fully integrated agency headquartered in Nebraska, Bailey Lauerman provides the best work by adapting its core competencies of research, strategic planning, branding, creative, design, production, media, social and PR to best serve brands around the country. Bailey Lauerman has established itself as experts on the 92% of Americans who live outside of the country’s 10 largest cities. They call that 92% “The Everything In-Between.” Bailey Lauerman has been recognized by the Effie Effectiveness Index as one of the Top 10 Most Effective Independent Agencies in the nation, was awarded “Small Agency of the Year” by Advertising Age and has been named one of “20 Small Agencies that Punch Above Their Weight,” in Forbes. The agency has earned national recognition for its work with brands including Disney, Union Pacific, AMC Theatres, Phillips 66, Bosch, Panda Express, Netflix, UnitedHealthcare, The Smithsonian and many more. Visit BaileyLauerman.com for more information.