AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Coalition Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Coalition Insurance Company (CIC) (New York, NY). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect CIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

CIC’s balance sheet strength is supported by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), surplus growth, conservative loss reserves and low underwriting leverage projected in each of the five years of the pro forma.

CIC’s adequate operating performance is largely based on its ability to scale its book of business and the ability to execute on its strategic business plan, including pro forma operating results over the next five years. With cyber insurance being among the fastest growing lines of business, CIC projects this business line to expand rapidly with sustained premium growth anticipated over the next five-year period.

The company’s business profile assessment of limited reflects its position as a new company writing cyber insurance. CIC is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and will initially provide coverage for cyber liability and technology errors & omissions. The company’s affiliate, Coalition Insurance Solutions, Inc., has relationships with a broad base of insurance brokers that have access to a proprietary system to quote, rate and bind policies, and the affiliate partners with brokers and insureds to educate and remediate vulnerabilities identified in their systems. The management team of CIC’s holding company, Coalition, Inc., includes diverse backgrounds with extensive experience in insurance, engineering & product, cybersecurity and software development.

CIC's ERM is considered appropriate for its risk profile, overall underwriting, risk management, remediation response and circular and continuous underwriting. CIC understands the risk, reviews vulnerabilities and manages risks within its risk appetite and tolerances. CIC is very much dependent on its parent, Coalition, Inc., for most of its risk management resources and decision-making as it works to develop its own framework over time.

