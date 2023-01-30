Intensity Infrastructure Partners, LLC Secures Equity Commitment From EIV Capital

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intensity Infrastructure Partners, LLC (“Intensity”), a growth-oriented energy infrastructure company focused on acquiring and developing midstream infrastructure, today announced an equity commitment by EIV Capital (“EIV”), a private equity firm focused on the energy industry, and by Intensity’s management. The investment will allow Intensity to acquire, construct, own and operate midstream assets in the United States.

Intensity is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is led by Joseph Griffin and Derek Gipson. The executive team has a combined 145 years of diverse experience covering management, commercial, operations, engineering, marketing, construction and origination for a broad range of midstream activities primarily in the Permian Basin, the Bakken shale, the Powder River Basin and various Mid-Continent plays. The Intensity team has successfully invested in excess of $2 billion in the construction and acquisition of midstream assets throughout the value chain, including gas gathering, compression, processing and treating, crude oil and NGL gathering and transmission. Intensity offers a full suite of midstream services and works closely with its customers to provide tailored service offerings that meet their specific needs to deliver reliable, safe, easy to understand, on time and best-in-class solutions.

David Finan, Managing Partner at EIV, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Intensity as the team plans to leverage its exceptional track record to acquire, develop, operate and commercialize midstream infrastructure assets. The Intensity team brings a robust background that spans numerous basins and commodities, positioning the team well to partner with producers seeking midstream solutions.”

Greg Davis, Partner at EIV, noted: “Intensity is a proven team that is well suited to capitalize on what we see as an attractive opportunity set in the midstream sector, where EIV continues to be highly active. The Intensity team is the perfect complement to our midstream efforts.”

Joseph Griffin, CEO of Intensity, remarked: “We are excited to partner with EIV as we develop midstream solutions throughout the United States. Our executive team has devoted our careers to the midstream space and strongly believes there will be increasing opportunities to partner with producers and continue to build and optimize midstream assets for our customers.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to EIV and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Intensity.

About Intensity

Intensity is a full-service midstream company providing a suite of midstream service solutions customized to meet its customers’ specific requirements. By leveraging its relationships, market knowledge, commercial track record and operations and construction experience, Intensity provides creative, reliable and safe midstream solutions to its customers.

About EIV Capital

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital is a Houston, Texas-based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the North American energy industry. EIV Capital focuses on investments in businesses which create value through infrastructure, innovation or efficiency. The firm’s management has extensive experience leading and investing in successful companies across the energy value chain. For more information, visit www.eivcapital.com.