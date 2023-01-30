Club Wyndham Donates Land in Pagosa Springs to Habitat for Humanity

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Club Wyndham, the nation’s largest vacation club and flagship vacation ownership brand in the Wyndham Destinations portfolio as part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL), announced the donation of five lots of land in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, to Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County (Habitat Archuleta). This is the company’s first land donation to Habitat for Humanity.

The five individual lots of land donated by Club Wyndham Pagosa are in residential areas of the county and will be developed into affordable single-family housing for residents in the Pagosa Springs area. A dedication will soon take place where the families will be given the keys to their new homes. In addition to donating the land, several employees from Club Wyndham have, to date, donated more than one hundred hours of volunteer time with Habitat Archuleta, helping to construct and build single-family homes for workforce families in Archuleta County.

“As a leader in the global leisure travel industry, Travel + Leisure Co. proactively contributes to advancing environmental, social and economic issues at our destinations,” said Eugene Silvestri, General Manager of Club Wyndham Pagosa. “The Club Wyndham Pagosa team volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in 2022 and witnessed the incredible impact it has had in our community. We wanted to give back to the community and thought of no better way than with this land to be developed for those in need.”

Club Wyndham Pagosa is a 1,800-acre resort and a short drive from many landmark attractions, such as the Wolf Creek Ski Area, state and national parks, as well as the famed Mineral Hot Springs. It is surrounded by the scenic Rocky Mountains, which are a getaway to incredible outdoor recreational activities.

“Land donations like this one from Club Wyndham Pagosa are game changers for organizations like ours and families in need of housing in the community. We are immensely grateful for this donation, and the overall generosity Club Wyndham has provided us over the years. The donation of these five lots will help us achieve our goal of building 15 homes in five years and help us further help those in need,” added Lori Henricksen, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County.

Currently, Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County, Colorado plans to develop the lots donated by Club Wyndham Pagosa into 960 to 1150 square feet single-family homes, ideally having four of the five lots developed by 2026. The fifth parcel is in need of infrastructure before development into housing.

About Club Wyndham

Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand as part of Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership business. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 100 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what’s on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY, and the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Club Wyndham is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) and its portfolio of travel businesses.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in South Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.