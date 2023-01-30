GigNet Announces Agreement to Provide AVA Resort Cancun With Advanced Broadband

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing advanced broadband connectivity for fast and reliable Internet to the AVA Resort Cancún. AVA is a newly introduced luxury resort brand by RCD Hotels, the hospitality group known for Hard Rock Hotels, Eden Roc Resorts, and Nobu Hotels.

This new RCD property is an exciting addition to the Cancun region’s world class hotel infrastructure. AVA Resort is an all-inclusive luxury resort with 1,717 ocean view rooms, a man-made lagoon powered by Crystal Lagoons® sustainable technology, four pool areas, 14 restaurants and bars, a convention center, SPA, and nightclub. With hotel occupancy above 80% this past winter season, Cancun continues to reaffirm its leadership as one of the most desirable travel destinations in the world and the AVA Resort is an important new expansion of the RCD portfolio in the Mexican Caribbean.

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “RCD Hotels has a reputation for working only with best-in-class partners, and we know how critical high-speed Internet and Wi-Fi are for today’s travelers. Secure, reliable fiber-optic connectivity is the foundation for new resorts such as AVA Resort Cancun to provide superior guest services, taking advantage of innovations in hospitality technology to meet the digital demands of a new generation of travelers. We appreciate the trust that RCD is placing in GigNet and we are excited to be part of the future of the new AVA Brand.”

RCD Hotels brought the first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels and Hard Rock golf courses to life. A company with strong traditional roots since its inception, RCD Hotels is a pioneer that introduced the all-inclusive concept to Mexico over 30 years ago. RCD Hotels are marketing and sales leaders for Hard Rock Hotels, Unico 20º87º, Eden Roc, Hotel Riviera Maya, Nobu in Mexico and the United States, and Residence Inn hotels in Merida and Cancun. RCD’s success in luxury hotels has created a standard of excellence that will become stronger with each new hotel and resort such as the AVA Resort. https://rcdhotels.com/en/

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million airport passengers in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.