CNTXT and Saudi Aramco Sign Digital Master Service Agreement

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CNTXT, a leading provider of cloud and digital transformation solutions in Saudi Arabia, has signed a Digital Master Digital Service Agreement with the global industry leader, Saudi Aramco.

The agreement will enable Saudi Aramco to further utilize Cognite Data Fusion® , the leading Industrial DataOps platform and accelerate development and deployment of digital use cases by leveraging CNTXT digital services.

To support this partnership, CNTXT has launched a large-scale digital program to accelerate its work and drive innovation. Through this program, CNTXT will be able to quickly hire and train local talent, establishing a strong foundation for the company to provide advanced technology solutions to the Middle East and North Africa region.

"This agreement is another milestone in Aramco’s vision to continue to leverage leading industrial software. We look forward to collaborating with CNTXT and leveraging their local talent pool in advancing our digital vision," said Nabil Al Nuaim, Senior Vice President of Digital & Information Technology at Saudi Aramco.

"We are honored to be collaborating with Aramco, a company that shares our commitment to driving digital transformation and leveraging technology to solve complex challenges," said Abdullah Jarwan, CEO of CNTXT. "As a shareholder in Cognite and the majority owner of CNTXT, Aramco is deeply invested in our success and we are grateful for their trust."

This partnership represents a major milestone for CNTXT as it continues to grow and expand its presence in the region. With the support of Aramco, CNTXT is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the industry, driving progress and innovation through its cloud and digital transformation solutions.

About CNTXT

Founded in 2022 and based in Saudi Arabia, CNTXT is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Cognite that delivers premium cloud and digital transformation products and services in the Middle East and North Africa. CNTXT’s digital offerings, including Google Cloud and Cognite Data Fusion® , enable customers to achieve greater efficiency, sustainability, and profitability throughout their digital transformation journeys.