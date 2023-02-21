QualityKiosk Technologies helps AIA Philippines future-proof its business in a rapidly-evolving insurance market.

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QualityKiosk Technologies, a leading independent quality assurance provider and digital transformation enabler, is helping AIA Philippines navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age and future-proof its business in a rapidly evolving and highly competitive insurance market.

In line with this effort, QualityKiosk Technologies organized the AIA Industry Day 2022, a two-day event featuring more than 20 informative and inspiring sessions with keynotes, Forrester analyst sessions, and fireside chats.

C-suite executives from AIA Philippines and QualityKiosk Technologies, as well as renowned insurance industry experts and Forrester analysts, came together to discuss the key challenges, research findings, analyses, future trends, predictions, insights, and solutions disrupting the digital insurance future.

The AIA Industry Day also celebrated the partnership between the two organizations as they co-create and implement the best practices and technologies to support AIA Philippines' digital transformation goals.

QualityKiosk Technologies is committed to helping the insurance leader gain a competitive advantage, improve process efficiency, enhance business agility, embrace new business models, and boost collaboration and employee productivity.

Maneesh Jhawar, CEO at QualityKiosk Technologies, stated, "The AIA Industry Day is a one-of-a-kind conference experience where insurance experts and thought leaders came together to collaborate, discuss, and prepare for the future. As a progressive organization, we want to play an active role in embedding the latest technologies across the business of our clients and driving and sustaining the change."

Noel Mendoza, CTO of AIA Philippines, added, "We're thrilled to have the brightest minds come together to share their knowledge and expertise to build the insurance of the future. We appreciate the initiative by QualityKiosk Technologies for enabling these conversations around the trends and customer preferences shaping the industry."

Over 100 executive and leadership teams participated in the exclusive conference. Besides Jhawar and Mendoza, other speakers were Kelvin Ang, CEO, AIA Philippines; Hugh Terry, CEO and Founder, The Digital Insurer; Ellen Carney, Principal Analyst, Forrester; Ashutosh Sharma, VP and Research Director, Forrester; Mario Domingo, Principal Consultant, DQO AIA; Vijesh Kishore, Region Head, QualityKiosk Technologies; Amit Bhasin, EVP - Digital Transformation Strategy, QualityKiosk Technologies; Ram Kumar Sambasivan, Founder, BootLabs; Harpreet Singh, Co-Founder and CTO, Watermelon; and the management team at UserExperior.

Topics included the technical assurance required for digital transformation, customer experience, and InsurTech adoption trends, multi-cloud governance, insurance industry success stories, the future of the insurance experience, and innovation showcases on building fail-proof experiences.

QualityKiosk Technologies hosts Industry Days to keep clients informed about industry changes and innovations and provide them with the best solutions and platforms to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

About AIA Philippines

AIA Philippines (AIA Philippines Life and General Insurance Company, Inc.), formerly AIA Philam Life (The Philippine American Life and General Insurance Company), is the country’s premier life insurance company. Originally established on 21 June 1947 and became popularly known as Philam Life, AIA Philippines has earned the trust of customers for its financial strength, strong brand name, and ability to deliver on its promises.

AIA Philippines has PHP276.73 billion in total assets and PHP72.21 billion in net worth as of 31 December 2021 while serving almost 800,000 individual policyholders and nearly 800,000 insured group members.

AIA Philippines understands the needs of its customers and provides holistic solutions that include life protection, health insurance, savings, education, retirement, investment, group, and credit life insurance. It also offers bancassurance through its subsidiary, BPI AIA Life Assurance Corporation (formerly BPI-Philam Life Assurance Corporation).

Based on the Insurance Commission results as of 31 December 2021, the combined total premium income of AIA Philippines and BPI AIA was at PHP33.91 billion.

AIA Philippines is a member of AIA Group Limited, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. To know more about AIA Philippines, visit https://www.aia.com.ph/en/index.html.

About QualityKiosk Technologies

QualityKiosk Technologies is one of the world’s largest independent Quality Assurance (QA) providers and digital transformation enablers, helping companies build and manage applications for optimal performance and user experience. Founded in 2000, the company specializes in providing QA automation, performance assurance, robotic process automation (RPA), customer experience management, site reliability engineering (SRE), digital testing as a service (DTaaS), cloud, and data analytics solutions and services.

With operations spread across 25+ countries and a workforce of more than 3000 employees, the organization is enabling some of the leading banking, e-commerce, automotive, telecom, insurance, OTT, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, and BFSI brands to achieve their business transformation goals. QualityKiosk Technologies has been featured in renowned global advisory firms' reports, including Forrester, Gartner, and The Everest Group, for its innovative, IP-led quality assurance solutions and the positive impact it has created for its clients in the fast-changing digital landscape. To learn more, visit https://www.qualitykiosk.com.