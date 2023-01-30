Winebow Awarded Portfolio of Fine Wine and Spirits Importer Dreyfus Ashby & Co. in NY

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winebow today announced that they are expanding their relationship with fine wine & spirits importer Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. by adding the New York market to the states in which the company currently distributes their portfolio. Winebow is currently Dreyfus Ashby’s distribution partner in FL, VA, GA, WA, and now NY.

“We are honored to represent Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. and delighted to extend our partnership,” said Dean Ferrell, President, and CEO of Winebow. “Their global portfolio of family-owned estates is as compelling as it is diverse. We are thrilled at the opportunity to bring this selection to our customers in New York.”

“It is with great pleasure and excitement that we add the key markets of Metro NYC and Upstate NY to the states where Winebow has been achieving excellent results for us,” said John Caruso, President and CEO of Dreyfus Ashby & Co. “We have great expectations in our expanding partnership with Winebow for our family-owned range of products.”

About Winebow

Winebow is a leading distributor that offers a dynamic portfolio of fine wine and spirits from around the world. Since 1980, the company has represented some of the most established properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. Winebow’s national distribution platform comprises 18 markets that cover 60 percent of the wine consumption in the U.S. With a commitment to exceptional service, Winebow strives to be the best partner to its customers and suppliers, and to inspire a passion for fine wine and spirits nationwide. For more information, please visit www.winebow.com.

About Dreyfus, Ashby & Co.

Dreyfus, Ashby & Co., a national importer representing a global portfolio of fine wines and spirits, was founded in London more than 75 years ago by Swiss-born Michel Dreyfus. In 1945, he moved the company to New York City, where it is headquartered today. From the beginning Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. devoted itself to dealing in superior wines from renowned family-owned vineyards and estates. In 1985, Burgundy’s premier wine family, Joseph Drouhin, purchased Dreyfus Ashby and it is currently led in New York by president and CEO John Caruso. Dreyfus Ashby markets its products in all 50 states with a team of experienced sales specialists located across the country.

Besides the fine burgundies of Maison Joseph Drouhin and their properties in Oregon – Domaine Drouhin and Roserock, Dreyfus, Ashby’s portfolio also includes: Chateau Petrús, Chateau Trotanoy, and Belair-Monange from Bordeaux; Ulysses, Rubicon and Inglenook from Napa, CA; Champagne Drappier; Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue; Château de Campuget; Domaine de la Solitude; Jules Taylor Wines from NZ; Chateau Léoube from Provence; spirits from G.E. Massenez, and other wines from Bordeaux, Alsace, Spain, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Israel and India. For more information: www.dreyfusashby.com Dreyfus Ashby can be found on social media @dreyfusashby and @dreyfusashbywines.