MCM Telecom, Five9 and XTT Mexico Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated CX Solutions in LATAM

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MCM Telecom, a leading telecommunications provider, XTT Mexico, a cloud services distributor in Mexico, and Five9, an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced that MCM Telecom has joined the Five9 network of Certified Integrated Network Partners (CINP).

Five9 CINP certification gives MCM Telecom full support to integrate Five9 solutions for the Enterprise and Mid-Market in Mexico. Additionally, XTT, a value-added distributor for Five9 and MCM in the LATAM market, can deliver MCM Telecom’s UCaaS solution, Symphony, integrated with the Five9 platform.

“The demand for CCaaS is rapidly increasing, and we are creating momentum among customer-experience and cost-conscious customers by delivering new and customized solutions with partners who understand our business,” said Laila El Shawarby, Business Alliance Manager at MCM Telecom.

Jake Butterbaugh, SVP, Global Partners, Five9, said, “Post pandemic, we have seen the Latin American market heat up tremendously, with Iberia; Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia becoming very hot markets. We anticipate continued growth in 2023, and we are excited to partner with MCM Telecom as we align, amplify, and accelerate success with our Five9 global partner ecosystem.”

Sergio Flores, Business Development Director at XTT Mexico, said, “We noticed a need in the market for a solution that integrated hyper connectivity with ultra-high quality and security for UCaaS and CCaaS. MCM’s Symphony platform and services complement Five9 CCaaS and AI solutions, so we were keen to expand the partnership. With the Five9 CINP certification, XTT and Five9 can support all implementations and domain configurations for MCM Telecom customers.”

The Five9 CINP certification empowers partners to become certified in Five9 offerings, helping provide customers and partners with added validation. The CINP program includes a set of defined standards for partners in multiple areas, all with the aim of ensuring optimal integration and operation with Five9 solutions. The four key pillars of CINP are: regulatory standards, infrastructure requirements, go-to-market alignment, and operational interlock.

Five9 introduced the CINP Program in 2022, recognizing that customers should have the ability to choose with confidence the best partner for them when selecting cloud-based services.

To learn more visit: www.five9.com

MCM Telecom: https://www.mcmtelecom.com/

XTT Mexico: https://xtt.com.mx/

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty.

About MCM TELECOM

MCM ranks among top 3 UCaaS providers in Mexico, according to Frost & Sullivan, and with +25 years in the Mexican market, MCM Telecom operates redundant next-generation fiber optic networks and manages platforms in the cloud for the business areas of Mexico’s main economic centers, owner of one of the most robust telecommunications networks in Latin America, with a strategic focus and extensive knowledge in the business segment. Using state-of-the-art technology, it offers innovative solutions to increase the level of productivity of its clients and thus contribute to the maximization of their resources. Proudly Mexican company, committed to quality service through innovation and the best support team.

MCM Telecom offers three key products in its portfolio including Symphony, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including cloud phone system, messaging and video integrated with + 200 Business Apps which allows the company to cater for several market segment with distinct communication needs. Hyper connectivity to Cloud and Data Center ecosystem and Security services are based on private cloud. Discover more at https://www.mcmtelecom.com/carriers

About XTT

We are a distributor and wholesaler dedicated to the transformation of user experiences, using cutting-edge technology in Cloud, Video and Contact Centers with Artificial Intelligence bringing top of the market cloud-based solutions to our partner ecosystem in all of Latin America, being a key part in the digital transformation strategy for our partners and a catalyst to implement the cloud migration in the LATAM market.