Userful’s Advanced AV Services Platform Now Certified for LG webOS 6.0

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Userful Corporation, the leading platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provider in the enterprise AV-over-IP market, worked with digital signage display innovator LG Business Solutions USA to certify system integration, proving compatibility between Userful’s next-generation platform and LG webOS Signage, including its latest version webOS 6.0.

The integration of Userful’s uClient for LG webOS Signage onto webOS enabled commercial displays means customers are ensured a best-in-class IT solution for enterprise AV applications such as control rooms and digital signage.

This collaboration provides a hyper-scalable, flexible, centrally managed solution without requiring additional proprietary hardware or software to connect LG commercial displays to Userful’s next-generation platform. The uClient runs natively on the LG webOS Signage platform including 4.0, 4.1, and 6.0. This covers a wide range of webOS Signage products, including wall-mounted displays, video walls, digital signage displays, Direct View LEDs, and projectors.

Implementing a Userful and LG solution helps enterprise customers achieve significant savings, post-install, because Userful’s software is remotely manageable, validated in the field, and remotely upgradable – delivering new features and services perpetually.

“Userful is delighted to continue our partnership with our Preferred Solutions Partner, LG, recognizing a long-term relationship between our companies, developing quality solutions for the enterprise market,” said John Marshall, Userful CEO. “This designation reflects a dedication to continued technical collaboration to ensure certified solutions that deliver proven performance for control room, digital signage, meeting room, and data metrics solutions to our mutual enterprise customers.”

Userful’s next-generation platform incorporates the very latest IT standards and protocols for streaming content across the IT network or forwarding content and storing on the LG display to minimize network traffic, as the enterprise application requires, such as RTSP, multicast, and TLS.

To download our certified solution brief go to: https://www.userful.com/lg

About Userful

Userful is the world’s leading platform-as-a-service provider in the Enterprise AV-over-IP market—the fastest-growing segment of the IT industry, forecasted to grow from today’s $3B to $51B by 2027, a 60 percent 5-year CAGR. Userful’s software-defined solution is disrupting the market with a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model that allows customers to choose from a suite of highly-integrated AV applications (SaaS offerings, secure, SSO, integrated UI) to support modern service needs across the enterprise. From corporate signage to control room solutions to streaming platforms and data metrics, Userful's solutions enable modernized business operations for IT leaders and the functional departments they support. Userful helps organizations advance the way they work, learn and govern with secure, scalable, and centrally managed solutions for employee and customer engagement worldwide.