X-energy Canada and Invest Alberta Collaborate to Develop Economic Opportunities in Support of Potential Xe-100 SMR Projects

EDMONTON, Alberta & ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--X-Energy Canada, Inc. (“X-energy Canada”), a subsidiary of X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC (“X-energy” or the “Company”), a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation, and Invest Alberta Corporation (“IAC”) have signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) to develop economic opportunities supporting the potential deployment of the Xe-100 small modular reactor (“SMR”) within the province.

Joint efforts will include the identification of supply chain opportunities, engagement with local and provincial governments, and strengthening of relationships with Indigenous communities interested in equity participation in Xe-100 projects. Under the MOU, IAC will also support X-energy’s efforts to establish a divisional office to help advance these local efforts.

The Xe-100 is a high temperature gas-cooled reactor developed on decades of research, development, and operating experience. Facilities utilizing these SMRs will be scalable to meet demand, with one unit generating up to 80 megawatts of electricity from 200 megawatts of thermal power, and are designed for high reliability and 95% availability. This clean energy solution can directly support heavy industry, including oil sands operations, and petrochemical and other industrial processes, through a combination of high-temperature, 565 degrees Celsius, steam and electric power production.

X-energy estimates that the delivery of a four-unit plant in Alberta would create up to 3,800 full-time jobs in Canada, most of which would be located in Alberta. Direct and indirect jobs in Alberta would include local contractors, service providers, supply chain and trades.

“Alberta’s energy industry is vital to recovering and sustaining a thriving Canadian economy,” said Katherine Moshonas Cole, President at X-energy Canada. “X-energy is ready to support Alberta’s critical energy, chemical and mining industries to affordably achieve the carbon emissions reductions needed, both on and off the grid. A successful early deployment of our Xe-100 SMR technology in Alberta will better position the province to seize the economic opportunities that our technology brings; opportunities that will deliver sustainable economic benefits and will contribute to the diversification and health of Alberta’s economy.”

The Government of Alberta is one of four provincial participants of the Strategic Plan for the Deployment of SMRs, which maps out the path forward to capitalize on the benefits of adopting advanced reactors, including the Xe-100.

Established as a crown corporation of the Government of Alberta, IAC promotes Alberta as an investment destination of choice to investors internationally, and attracts high-value and high-impact investments to Alberta, Canada. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, the organization works to break down barriers so innovative businesses, like X-energy, can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.

“X-energy Canada’s interest in expanding its presence in Alberta represents progress toward the transition to a diversified lower carbon economy,” said Rick Christiaanse, CEO of IAC. “With this MOU in place, Invest Alberta is proud to play a role in advancing the economic benefits, job opportunities, and clean energy opportunities that are key to securing the province’s future.”

According to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, nearly three-in-five Canadians support expanding nuclear power generation, with 70% of Albertans responding that they would be comfortable with a nuclear power plant operating in their province.

The MOU is non-binding and non-exclusive.

As previously announced on December 6, 2022, X-energy has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon the closing of the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, the combined company will be named X-Energy, Inc. and its common equity securities and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by AAC’s shareholders, the Registration Statement (as defined below) being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.

Quotes

“Alberta continues to attract interest and investment from diverse companies across Canada and the world. This MOU illustrates confidence in what Alberta has to offer—low corporate taxes, support for free enterprise, red tape reduction, and well educated and highly skilled workers—and will result in sustainable economic benefits and new jobs, while helping further diversify and strengthen the province’s economy.” – The Honourable Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism

“We welcome all market-driven generation solutions that can help grow Alberta’s energy sector and create new jobs. SMRs have great potential to supply non-emitting energy in a number of different applications – including the oil sands. With Alberta’s long history of responsible energy development, we are optimistic about the opportunities ahead and will continue working with industry to explore and enable SMR development in this province.” – The Honourable Pete Guthrie, Minister of Energy

“A focus on securing investments from innovative world leading companies is part of the Renewed Alberta Advantage. Companies like X-energy Canada are on the leading edge of technological change in our province and the eventual deployment of innovation like that of X-energy’s SMR technology will help further diversify Alberta’s economy. With Alberta’s skilled workforce and our business friendly tax and regulatory environment, Alberta is the place that world leading companies want to do business.” – The Honourable Brian Jean, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development

Quick Facts

X-energy Canada is a committed participant in Canada’s SMR Action Plan, a strategy resulting from a pan-Canadian effort to collaborate in the deployment of SMRs by bringing together participants from across Canada, including government, Indigenous Peoples and communities, industry, and civil society.

In December 2022, X-energy Canada and the Building Trades of Alberta signed an MOU to help prepare the province’s future SMR workforce.

Last year, X-energy Canada and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) announced a collaboration to pursue clean energy opportunities that is expected to reduce heavy industry carbon emissions. Under the agreement, the two companies intend to pursue opportunities to deploy Xe-100 advanced reactors in Ontario at industrial sites and identify further opportunities throughout Canada.

About X Energy Reactor Company, LLC.

X Energy Reactor Company, LLC is a leading developer of small modular nuclear reactor and fuel technology for clean energy generation that is redefining the nuclear energy industry through its development of safer and more efficient advanced small modular nuclear reactors and proprietary fuel to deliver reliable, zero-carbon and affordable energy to people around the world. X-energy’s simplified, modular and intrinsically safe SMR design expands applications and markets for deployment of nuclear technology and drives enhanced safety, lower cost and faster construction timelines when compared conventional nuclear and broader use cases when compared with other SMRs. For more information, visit x-energy.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta is engaging the world and providing high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, we have helped investors commit billions of dollars and thousands of jobs in diverse sectors into Alberta. For more information please visit: www.investalberta.ca.

About Ares Acquisition Corporation

AAC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) affiliated with Ares Management Corporation, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. AAC is seeking to pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or sector in North America, Europe or Asia. For more information about AAC, please visit www.aresacquisitioncorporation.com.

