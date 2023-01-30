Wellness Technology Leaders WHOOP and Hyperice Partner to Enhance Understanding of Recovery and the Synergistic Benefits for Holistic Wellbeing

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been searching for ways to have a competitive edge. WHOOP’s data provides me with vital information that helps me map out my training and recovery, and Hyperice’s products help me maximize my recovery routines so that whether I’m on the course, the range, or the weight room, I can be at my best,” said PGA TOUR Pro and four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy. “With this new integration, I’ll be able to take that data to a new level by having more information on how utilizing recovery technology best prepares me for my next challenge.” (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, and Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced an innovative partnership, unveiling a first-of-its-kind data integration to help users better understand the connection between recovery and how it impacts overall health. Through a two-way integration by way of Apple Health, WHOOP members will be able to automatically log recovery activities in their WHOOP app when utilizing the line of Hypervolt percussion massage devices, and Normatec dynamic air compression systems. The integration is the first of multiple joint initiatives between the brands that aim to further understand the impact of percussion massage and dynamic air compression on physical recovery while advancing human performance through quantitative data.

“We are proud to announce our new partnership with Hyperice and help our WHOOP members quantify the impact that Hypervolt and Normatec tools have on their recovery,” said Will Ahmed, CEO and Founder of WHOOP. “Recovery is a cornerstone of human performance. This new integration will help our members better understand how post-activity recovery technology can improve their health and performance.”

“For years, both WHOOP and Hyperice have been progressive in developing innovative products and technologies to advance human performance and health,” said Hyperice CEO, Jim Huether. “Today, we are excited to announce this first of its kind partnership with WHOOP, where we will be integrating our collective technologies for the benefit of the end user. As a result of this collaboration, we are able to provide quantitative real-time feedback to consumers around the benefits of wellness and recovery technology, and the impact on performance and health. We expect that our work together will result in meaningful data-driven insights that will continue to push the wellness space forward.”

With the app integrations, not only will users get to see how percussive massage and dynamic air compression therapy impact their daily biometrics and WHOOP recovery scores, but through the Hyperice App, users will get recommended recovery routines based on their recovery and activities logged in the WHOOP App.

“Taking care of my body is of the utmost importance to my career,” said Super Bowl Champion and NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes. “WHOOP and Hyperice are two brands that I rely on to help me be at my best. My WHOOP data helps me to better understand my body and when I can take my training up to another level, and when I need to dial it back, and Hyperice delivers a suite of technology to help get my body ready for training and game day, and recover after. To be able to utilize this integration to understand how Hyperice and its products support my recovery through tangible data will be a game-changer for me and any athlete looking to take their training to a new level through a better understanding of the role recovery plays.”

Through WHOOP and Hyperice’s partnerships with the PGA TOUR, the two brands will begin an extensive study to quantify the impact that the use of recovery technology has on biometric data points with golfers, caddies, and staff.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been searching for ways to have a competitive edge. WHOOP’s data provides me with vital information that helps me map out my training and recovery, and Hyperice’s products help me maximize my recovery routines so that whether I’m on the course, the range, or the weight room, I can be at my best,” said PGA TOUR Pro and four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy. “With this new integration, I’ll be able to take that data to a new level by having more information on how utilizing recovery technology best prepares me for my next challenge.”

For more information on the WHOOP and Hyperice partnership, please visit www.hyperice.com/whoop-members and learn how to enable the app integrations here. WHOOP and Hyperice are both available for purchase by visiting www.whoop.com, www.hyperice.com, Best Buy, or Dick’s Sporting Goods.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, organizational insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world's most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit whoop.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues, and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX, and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.