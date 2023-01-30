Generational Equity Advises T & T Machine in its Sale to Precision Manufacturing Enterprise

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client T & T Machine, Inc. to Precision Manufacturing Enterprise, LLC an entity focused on U.S. based manufacturing, expanding their platform in that sector, of which Raven Oak is an owner. The transaction closed December 19, 2022.

T & T Machine (T & T), located in Painesville, Ohio, is a contract precision machine shop. The Company specializes in component parts for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) in a number of industries. T & T targets customers in hydraulics, oil and gas, industrial, military, and automotive markets.

T & T is an industry leading manufacturer producing top-of-the-line products. Founded in August of 1992 with the ambition of providing high quality, complex CNC machine parts to clients all over the world. With the combination of experience and precision equipment, T & T is able to produce CNC machined components in a quick and efficient manner while maintaining a high standard of quality that is second to none.

Raven Oak focuses on controlling interest investments in small to mid-sized companies. The Firm works diligently to create long-term value for its holdings by solving their biggest challenges and unleashing their untapped potential.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Jerry Yocum, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Ryan Johnson successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Brian Hendershot established the original relationship with T & T.

"Both the buyer and seller worked very hard to find the best way to put together a transaction that worked for everyone. In the end we were able to get to an agreeable solution,” said Yocum.

About Generational Equity

