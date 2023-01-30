Perimeter 81 Partners with AVANT to Expand Access to Award-Winning SASE Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Zero Trust Networking Access (ZTNA) security posture is quickly becoming an industry standard worldwide. More than 85% of organizations across the globe have allocated a moderate or, in some cases, a significant year-over-year increase in budget for Zero Trust initiatives.

Perimeter 81, the rapidly-growing leader in ZTNA, has partnered with AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the premier technology services distributor, to offer its award-winning solutions to thousands of Trusted Advisors worldwide. This partnership gives Perimeter 81 access to an array of new partners to quickly scale and strengthen its global presence and bolsters AVANT’s portfolio of offerings. With a comprehensive, easy-to-install ZTNA solution like Perimeter 81’s now in its playbook, AVANT can reach new revenue streams and lead the way as a technology solutions broker globally.

“The crux of our mission is providing corporations around the globe with better cybersecurity. Through our new partnership with AVANT, we are able to achieve that by increasing our visibility and presence in new regions,” said Amit Bareket, Co-Founder and CEO, Perimeter 81. “The demand for SASE is only going to grow, and we are eager to have the chance to help thousands of new partners feel more confident in their overall security.”

Gartner predicts ZTNA will be the fastest-growing global network security market in 2023. With recent recognition by Frost & Sullivan for its success in securing corporate networks worldwide, Perimeter 81 has shown its unparalleled value to trusted advisors.

“AVANT is proud to work with clients all across the globe, and with Zero Trust adoption on the rise, we wanted to make sure our Trusted Advisors have access to a best-in-class solution that is also easy to install,” said Drew Lydecker, Co-Founder and president of AVANT. “Our partnership with Perimeter 81 gives us just that — a comprehensive, quick-to-market product. As we kick off the new year, we are eager to have Perimeter 81’s solutions in our toolbox to help our Trusted Advisors better navigate the rapidly evolving technology landscape.”

About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 delivers a robust, yet easy to use, converged network and network security platform which connects all users, in the office or remote, to all corporate resources, located on-prem or in the cloud. It is delivered as an easy to use cloud-native service, and managed from a unified console. It enables any business to build a secure corporate network over a private global backbone, without any hardware and within minutes.

Perimeter 81’s solution is used by more than 2,800 customers worldwide, across a wide range of industries. Our partners are among the world’s leading integrators, managed service providers, and channel resellers. The company has offices in NY, LA, UK and TLV. www.perimeter81.com

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology, and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit http://goavant.net