Singapore Management University and Emeritus collaborate to launch the Chief Executive Officer programme

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singapore Management University (SMU), along with online education provider – Emeritus, has rolled out a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) programme that has been curated with a strong emphasis on real-world relevance for CXOs to meet the challenging times and rapidly evolving business needs and trends. The CEO programme will start on 27 March, 2023 and the application deadline is 30 January, 2023.

The programme is designed for business leaders with 10 or more years of experience who want to develop a clearer vision with respect to the future of company and re-align the resources and approach towards the long-term directions, capitalise on technology and talent to spearhead the journey of their company in alignment with the global trends, make swift decisions with unstructured information and in a rapidly changing business environment act as a driver of change by leading strategies, negotiation skills, future trends, and executive presence as well as drive the organisation towards the required direction, building a legacy that will allow the organisation to run successful even in uncertain times.

The programme offers leaders the guidance of eminent Singapore Management University’s faculty with decades of research knowledge and experience that will provide cutting-edge insights and perspectives into the changing market landscape and pertinent business issues. Blended asynchronous learning via video lectures without disruptions interspersed with live lectures from Ang Ser-Keng (Faculty at the Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University), Markus Karner, (Academic Director and Executive Development), David Gomulya (Professor of Strategic Management, Master of Science in Innovation), Terence Fan (Professor of Strategic Management), Patricia Lui (Senior Lecturer of Marketing) will be available for the participants. Through the 9 to 10 months of the CEO programme, industry leaders will go through a combination of in-depth core and elective modules that focus on key areas such as Strategic Thinking, Innovation Management, Data Driven Approaches, and Executive/Leadership Presence.

The participants will be invited to a two-day graduation celebration at the SMU campus after finishing the programme. Participants will have the opportunity to network with other global leaders as well as connect with the programme faculty/director during this event. Participants who successfully complete the programme will be issued a verified digital certificate by Singapore Management University.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Eddie Tritton, Executive Director, SMU ExD, said, “We are very excited about launching this comprehensive Chief Executive Officer programme. It is a fantastic opportunity for senior business leaders in the region and elsewhere to broaden their capabilities while learning from our best faculty and industry subject matter experts. Each of the 18 core modules has been designed to help our participants effectively translate the learning to their organization, with a combination of practical assignments, coaching and engagements sessions with industry leaders. We look forward to welcoming the graduates next year on our campus to end on a high note this exclusive learning journey.”

Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, says, “The role of a Chief Executive Officer is evolving rapidly. CEOs have traditionally been expected to manoeuvre through turbulent times and are aware that navigating change and uncertainty are part of the role they take on. The Chief Executive Officer programme offered by Singapore Management University and Emeritus will develop one to become a leader with vision, purpose and passion. Learners will be endowed with the competencies and skills required to build and lead their organisations with agility, for transformation and change.”

Candidates with a minimum 10 years of work experience with minimum of 5 years of management experience are eligible to apply.

To register, please click on the link, here.