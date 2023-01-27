NRG and UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation Join Forces for New Choose to Give Energy Plan

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG, one of the nation’s leading electricity and natural gas suppliers, today formally unveiled UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation, located in Pittsburgh, as its newest Choose to Give beneficiary. Choose to Give is a program that allows NRG customers to support local nonprofits everyday by simply paying their energy bills.

Under this plan, NRG will contribute $50 to the Foundation for every electricity customer and $25 for every natural gas customer that enrolls. In addition, NRG will contribute one percent of the supply portion of each customer’s bill to the Foundation annually for as long as the customer remains on the plan. Besides helping kids, those who enroll will also get the peace of mind that comes with locking in a fixed electricity supply price for 12 months.

UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation is the first nonprofit in Pittsburgh to benefit from the program and to receive contributions from NRG.

“We are thrilled to announce our relationship with NRG as a part of their Choose to Give program,” said Rachel Petrucelli, UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation President. “These community contributions will work to support the hospital’s greatest needs with speed and flexibility. It’s an honor to have been selected by NRG and we look forward to ongoing support for our patients and families.”

“We’re proud to expand our Choose to Give program to Pittsburgh and to partner with an esteemed hospital beneficiary such as UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation,” said Bucky Gardner, Vice President and General Manager of NRG Home East. “Customers can make a huge difference in the lives of children simply by doing things they do every day, like watch TV, do laundry, and play video games. Choose to Give has grown to eight nonprofits across the East Coast and Midwest, investing millions into the communities where our employees and customers live and work.”

NRG’s Choose to Give program has raised more than $9-million since launching in 2016. UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation is the sixth children’s hospital NRG’s Choose to Give program supports. The other five are based in Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Columbus, OH, and Wilmington, DE.

To learn more about NRG’s UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation Choose to Give plan, visit picknrg.com/upmc.

About NRG

NRG Energy is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our passion for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future. A Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals, while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, and LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter, @nrgenergy.

About UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation

UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation is the catalyst that unites communities and contributors to create healthier futures for all children through life-changing care and cutting-edge research. As the sole fundraising arm of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, we support their vision of being the world leader in pediatric health care, education, and discovery. The Foundation is a public charity under 501(c)(3) and 170(b)(1)(A) of the Internal Revenue Service Code. For more information, visit www.givetochildrens.org.