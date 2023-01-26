PartsTrader and Infomedia Announce Partnership Streamlining Quoting & Ordering for Toyota and Lexus.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today PartsTrader announced a partnership and integration with Infomedia that streamlines the quoting and ordering process for Toyota and Lexus dealers by providing dealers with the benefits of Microcat Partsbridge, including:

Direct access to price matching programs, for fast, competitive quoting.

New Auto-Quoting functionality based on the profiles configured by the dealer, with price matching automatically applied.

The ability to review and edit auto-quotes.

VIN-precise part scrubbing that improves order accuracy and reduces return rates.

The implementation of the new Auto-Quoting functionality will result in significant time savings for dealerships, ensuring no quoting opportunities are missed.

“ We’re delighted to partner with PartsTrader. Infomedia is committed to providing digital solutions for every stage of the customer lifecycle, and this partnership is an expansion of our data-driven ecosystem approach to building exceptional connected car and driver experiences,” said Jens Monsees, Infomedia Chief Executive Officer.

“ We are excited to partner with Infomedia and enable dealers to seamlessly receive PartsTrader quotes and orders within Microcat Partsbridge. This integration provides significant value to dealers by creating automated quotes with price matching automatically applied, as well as the existing benefits of using the Microcat Partsbridge platform. This is part of PartsTrader’s commitment to open integrations that benefit our users,” says Greg Horn, Chief Innovation Officer from PartsTrader.

The integration provides PartsTrader’s marketplace with a fully capable factory parts catalogue. Microcat Partsbridge automatically validates the part list against the factory parts data for accurate quotes, fast orders and minimal parts returns. With access to price matching programs, dealers can provide competitive quotes the first time, every time. The seamless DMS integration also provides fast and accurate invoicing.

The integration is immediately available for Toyota and Lexus dealers.

Learn more at https://www.partstrader.com/integrations/infomedia/ or https://www.infomedia.com.au/partstrader-partsbridge-integration/.

About Infomedia

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) is a leading global provider of DaaS and SaaS solutions that empowers the data-driven automotive ecosystem. Infomedia’s solutions help OEMs, NSCs, dealerships and 3rd party partners manage the vehicle and customer lifecycle. They are used by over 250,000 industry professionals, across 50 OEM brands and in 186 countries to create a convenient customer journey, drive dealer efficiencies and grow sales. Infomedia has led innovation in aftersales technology within global automotive distribution networks for more than 25 years and continues to expand its reach within the three major regions in which it operates. Please visit Infomedia’s website https://www.infomedia.com.au for more information.

About PartsTrader

As the world’s leading parts procurement marketplace, PartsTrader brings together repair shops, parts suppliers, and insurance carriers on one efficient, market-driven platform. PartsTrader helps repair shops make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price, and availability in order to best serve their customers. Suppliers can quickly grow their market presence and instantly reach thousands of new shops while improving the way they serve their current customers. Insurance carriers gain transparency into the parts procurement process and access to valuable market data, allowing them to increase accuracy and efficiency on every claim. PartsTrader LLC, based in Chicago, is privately held. For more information go to partstrader.com.