BAE Systems Receives Contract for 20 Additional CV90 Mjölner Mortar Systems for Swedish Army

This new order for 20 additional CV90 mortar systems for the Swedish Army brings the total fleet to 80 vehicles, planned to be in service by 2025. (Photo: BAE Systems)

This new order for 20 additional CV90 mortar systems for the Swedish Army brings the total fleet to 80 vehicles, planned to be in service by 2025. (Photo: BAE Systems)

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems has received a contract modification from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to build 20 additional CV90 mortar vehicles. The approximately $30 million contract has been awarded to the BAE Systems Swedish joint venture HB Utveckling AB, which combines BAE Systems’ Hägglunds and Bofors manufacturing capabilities. Production will be performed at BAE Systems Hägglunds in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden.

“This new contract modification for additional mortar vehicles ensures that soldiers will benefit from this critical capability in the near future,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds. “We look forward to continuing to support the Swedish Army’s efforts to modernize and increase its combat power.”

The original contract for 40 CV90 Mjölner systems was awarded in 2016, and deliveries of the systems started in 2019 and were completed on time in 2020. In February 2022, FMV awarded the first follow-on contract for 20 additional systems, as well as the upgrade of the 40 systems already in service, to bring them all to the same standard by integrating the Swedish Army’s new C4I LSS Mark system. Both FMV and BAE Systems have heralded this program as a benchmark for collaborative development.

Once the contract modification deliveries are completed in 2025, the Swedish Army will operate 80 CV90 mortar vehicles in its fleet. The vehicles, known as Granatkastarpansarbandvagn 90, provide critical indirect firepower capabilities in the mechanized brigades.

There are approximately 1,300 CV90s, in multiple variants, in service with Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. The vehicle has a combat-proven track record and is designed to accommodate future growth to meet evolving missions. More recently, both Slovakia and the Czech Republic have selected CV90 to replace their legacy infantry fighting vehicle fleets.