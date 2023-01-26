One Rare Italian Steakhouse Taps Kahn Architecture & Design PC for New Scarsdale Restaurant Opening February 2023

SCARSDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kahn Architecture & Design PC announces that the firm was selected by One Rare Italian Steakhouse to design its new restaurant, opening February 2023 in Scarsdale (16 East Parkway). Heidi and Michael Kahn, owners of the Manhattan-headquartered firm they founded in 2005, are Scarsdale residents with exceptional expertise in hospitality and retail design.

“We create exciting environments that support our client’s brand,” said Heidi Kahn, President and Director of Design at Kahn Architecture, a certified women-owned business. “At One Rare, we have taken traditional steakhouse restaurant design into a totally new direction.”

One Rare is the first Scarsdale restaurant in the extensive Kahn Architecture portfolio, which features many local and national projects. The new-concept Italian steakhouse is opening in a treasured nostalgic space in the heart of Westchester County’s Scarsdale Village that was occupied by Zachy’s Wine Warehouse for 85 years.

“As Scarsdale residents, managing a project for this legacy location has been especially gratifying,” said Michael Kahn, the firm’s Vice President and COO. “Balancing design and overall costs, we have executed a thoroughly modern, contemporary concept, working closely with the One Rare team to modify and alter material selections based on cost and availability.”

Kahn Architecture deployed a variety of materials to create distinct zones that flow together within One Rare’s 10,000 square foot space. Materials selected create an inviting space including an upscale industrial metal and limestone bar, wood grain ceiling baffles mimicking a pergola in a casual indoor dining “patio,” and gold tile accents and textured fabric panels in the formal dining area.

About Kahn Architecture & Design PC

Founded in 2005 by Heidi and Michael Kahn, the New York City-headquartered Kahn Architecture & Design PC is a certified women’s owned business that promotes a strong approach in balancing design and overall costs of a project. As a design firm focused on retailers, commercial businesses and commercial real estate brokers, Kahn Architecture is a diverse team of professionals that create exciting environments to support a client’s brand, business and real estate goals.