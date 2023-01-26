Arrow Electronics Signs with QuSecure to Become First Large Technology Provider to Broadly Distribute Post-Quantum Cybersecurity

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), today announced it has signed a software distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, Inc., a Fortune 104 value-added distributor. Now QuSecure’s QuProtect™ software, the industry’s first end-to-end PQC software-based solution uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using quantum secure channels, is available to Arrow Electronics’ more than 220,000 commercial and federal channel partners to help them secure networks, communication and data from classical and quantum cyberattacks. By teaming with QuSecure, Arrow is now the first large technology company to broadly distribute PQC.

Arrow aggregates the world’s leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Arrow’s cloud management platform, ArrowSphere, removes complexity in the IT buying process by connecting these technologies with thousands of channel partners and millions of end-users through an extensive cloud catalog and consumption management capabilities. Arrow has one of the largest technology distribution platforms in the world, and guides innovation for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. Arrow will marshal its sales force to bring QuProtect software to its entire customer base.

“We are thrilled that Arrow chose QuSecure as their go-to-market team for post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC),” said Skip Sanzeri, QuSecure Co-Founder and COO. “Arrow is a recognized global leader and offers a massive customer base and reseller network in both the government and commercial markets. Government agencies and enterprises realize we are at a critical moment in history where we need to start upgrading the cybersecurity we all use daily. The quantum computing threat is approaching rapidly and it will take years to upgrade the cryptography that we all use, so our Arrow relationship will enable us to reach tens of thousands of federal and commercial customers as we move toward becoming a more secure and resilient nation.”

QuProtect software enables organizations to leverage quantum resilient technology for the first time to help prevent today’s cyberattacks, while future-proofing networks and preparing for post-quantum cyberthreats. It provides quantum-resilient cryptography, anytime, anywhere and on any device. QuProtect software uses an end-to-end quantum-security-as-a-service (QSaaS) architecture that addresses the digital ecosystem’s most vulnerable aspects, uniquely combining zero-trust, next-generation post-quantum-cryptography, quantum-strength keys, high availability, easy deployment, and active defense into a comprehensive and interoperable cybersecurity suite. The end-to-end approach is designed to protect the entire information lifecycle as data is communicated, used and stored.

The QuProtect solution is the industry’s most advanced PQC solution providing quantum-resilience for many of today’s critical use cases, including national security, network, IoT, edge devices, and even satellite communications. QuProtect software can be hosted on-premises or via the cloud delivering the most compatible solution to the post-quantum problem, solving today’s complex compliance challenges, such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and work-from-home policies. An organization can implement PQC across all devices on the network with minimal disruption to existing systems, protecting against current classical and future quantum attacks which could irreparably disrupt industries and infrastructures across government and commercial sectors.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company’s QuProtect solution is the industry’s first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure has current customer deployments in banking/finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT/data enterprises, datacenters and various Department of Defense agencies. QuSecure is investor backed and has offices in Silicon Valley. For more information visit www.qusecure.com.

