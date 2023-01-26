AtScale Expands Databricks Integration with Support for Databricks SQL and Availability in Partner Connect

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced an expansion of its integration with Databricks, the lakehouse company.

AtScale enables Databricks customers to build a “Semantic Lakehouse” to democratize data, enable self-service business intelligence (BI), and deliver a high performance analytics experience without extracting data from their cloud lakehouse. AtScale autonomously orchestrates Databricks infrastructure to optimize analytics performance and radically simplify analytics data pipelines while leveraging the full capabilities of Databricks. Analytics consumers interact with data managed by AtScale through SQL, MDX, DAX, REST or Python APIs, or with common BI platforms including Excel, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and Looker.

“Databricks has redefined the economics of cloud data management by building a scalable infrastructure for enterprise AI,” said Dave Mariani, Founder and CTO at AtScale. “Our focus on extending the analytics experience for organizations pursuing lakehouse architectures is strategic for both AtScale and Databricks.”

AtScale supports Unity Catalog for full data governance and lineage, and both the Databricks Apache Spark and Databricks SQL engines, delivering flexibility and choice to Databricks customers. AtScale is now available in Databricks Partner Connect, making it even easier for customers to access and use the company’s semantic layer technology directly within the Databricks platform. These integrations help customers take advantage of the power of the semantic layer to provide consistent, speed-of-thought query performance for business intelligence, data science and analytics applications.

“We are excited to see AtScale join Databricks Partner Connect,” added Ariel Amster, Director of Strategic Technology Partners at Databricks. “As more organizations adopt the flexibility and power of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, the AtScale semantic layer offers a unique approach to democratizing and accelerating business intelligence workloads while simplifying data engineering.”

The key benefits of AtScale’s integration with Databricks include:

Provides a semantic layer for analysis-ready data across BI, data science and machine learning tools.

Delivers a low-latency analytics experience on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform for common BI tools including Excel, Power BI, Tableau, and Looker.

Offers a solution for modernizing legacy OLAP cube workloads (i.e. Microsoft SSAS) with performant Live Query access to a Databricks Lakehouse.

Extends dialect support on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform for DAX, MDX, LookML, Python, and SQL.

Delivers a no code data modeling experience for defining key business dimensions, hierarchies, metrics and features.

AtScale and Databricks presented their joint solution in a webinar entitled “Changing the Game for OLAP and Business Intelligence with a Semantic Lakehouse.” To access the recording, please click here.

Additional Links:

About AtScale

AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company’s semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.