Compass Medical, P.C. Achieves Success with eClinicalWorks for a Value-Based Care Model

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Compass Medical, P.C.—a 95-provider medical organization with six locations across southeastern Massachusetts—is utilizing eClinicalWorks to excel at value-based care and combat physician burnout.

Compass Medical offers comprehensive care to patients of all ages. As the practice grew, it needed to address physician burnout and improve patient engagement. To meet these needs, Compass Medical leveraged the following services from eClinicalWorks:

eClinicalWorks EHR: For the last five years, Compass Medical has been using a team-based approach. This means several staff and providers may open and update patient files. Without a streamlined system, physicians and staff may experience burnout from tedious administrative work. With eClinicalWorks, Compass Medical is reducing the number of clicks within the EHR, standardizing templates, automating tasks where necessary and restructuring the care diagram by adding the patient at the heart of the care model. They’re also leveraging the EVA virtual assistant to quickly locate areas of the chart and perform tasks through simple natural language commands.

For the last five years, Compass Medical has been using a team-based approach. This means several staff and providers may open and update patient files. Without a streamlined system, physicians and staff may experience burnout from tedious administrative work. With eClinicalWorks, Compass Medical is reducing the number of clicks within the EHR, standardizing templates, automating tasks where necessary and restructuring the care diagram by adding the patient at the heart of the care model. They’re also leveraging the EVA virtual assistant to quickly locate areas of the chart and perform tasks through simple natural language commands. eClinicalWorks Scribe ® : Scribe, an AI-driven speech-to-text technology, helps Compass Medical save time while keeping medical records accurate. It dictates patient narratives into a textbox that converts the free text into structured data. Scribe then places the text into the appropriate sections of the Progress Note, such as chief complaints, HPI, examination, procedures, ROS, patient histories (surgical, medical, family, etc.) and many other areas.

Scribe, an AI-driven speech-to-text technology, helps Compass Medical save time while keeping medical records accurate. It dictates patient narratives into a textbox that converts the free text into structured data. Scribe then places the text into the appropriate sections of the Progress Note, such as chief complaints, HPI, examination, procedures, ROS, patient histories (surgical, medical, family, etc.) and many other areas. PRISMA: The PRISMA search engine helps Compass Medical find patient records at the point of care. It allows for seamless access to patient data from external sources, such as hospitals and other EHRs, without the need for custom interfaces. PRISMA not only finds and collates relevant clinical data, but also identifies gaps in care. This ensures improved efficiency and continuity of care, as providers have a more holistic understanding of a patient’s medical history.

The PRISMA search engine helps Compass Medical find patient records at the point of care. It allows for seamless access to patient data from external sources, such as hospitals and other EHRs, without the need for custom interfaces. PRISMA not only finds and collates relevant clinical data, but also identifies gaps in care. This ensures improved efficiency and continuity of care, as providers have a more holistic understanding of a patient’s medical history. Value-based care: A value-based care model empowers entire clinical teams and patients with a more holistic approach to healthcare. It also provides Compass Medical with the necessary culture in place to succeed within this ecosystem. As they become an Accountable Care Organization, Compass Medical looks forward to implementing eClinicalWorks’ suite of population health tools.

“Healthcare technology has come a long way in the last five years. Whether you are an independent provider or a large enterprise practice with 300+ providers, you can adapt based on what’s available and optimize your operations to make the most of advanced healthcare technology,” said Dr. Dhrumil Shah, chief medical information officer of Family Medicine at Compass Medical. “I am a firm believer that the tools that already exist in your EHR today are ready for deployment at an enterprise or individual level; you just have to take the time to ask for help.”

Learn more about the eClinicalWorks value-based care initiatives and eClinicalWorks suite of health IT solutions at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About Compass Medical, P.C.

Compass Medical, P.C. is a physician-owned and directed medical organization providing care to patients of all ages at six different locations across southeastern Massachusetts. Compass Medical has grown over the past 20 years to become one of the top healthcare providers south of Boston. The organization is among the highest rated in the state for clinical quality care. For more information, visit www.compassmedical.net, email info@compassmedical.net, or call (508) 350-2350.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.