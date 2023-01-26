Shoot-A-Way And Ballogy Team Up To Deliver Player Development To Basketball Programs Everywhere

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc.,the leading skills development and assessment mobile app for youth and amateur basketball players and coaches, announced today a partnership with Shoot-A-Way, the creators of the number one basketball shooting machine in the world.

The Gun 12K by Shoot-A-Way now comes programmed with the same accredited drills offered in Ballogy’s monthly in-app training and development curriculum and endorsed by the National High School Basketball Coaches Association (NHSBCA). The program is designed to promote healthy competition, accountability, and overall skill development and is offered for beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels of development. Subscribers of Ballogy Pro or Ballogy for Teams can leverage The Gun 12K for their Ballogy training tasks.

“Top college programs and the best high school coaches in the country use The Gun everyday to maximize their team training,” said Jarryd Nelson, vice president of sales and marketing at Shoot-A-Way. “Our partnership with Ballogy enables those programs to train even smarter and faster with our integration to Ballogy and its accredited development plan.”

Ballogy’s official shooting test, the Ballogy Skills Assessment (BSA), is also programmed on The Gun 12K. The BSA is the result of feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and collegiate-level coaches and athletes and is designed to objectively evaluate a player’s shot-making abilities in various contexts. It is a first-of-its-kind universal shooting metric that truly levels the playing field for every athlete looking to play at the next level of the game. By taking the BSA, players have an opportunity to gain exposure with over 1,600 NCAA, NAIA, and Junior College programs via a monthly top performers report. In order to get an official score athletes must record video of their test submission on the Ballogy app.

“Our mission is to make skill development clear and measurable by getting the Ballogy app and our NHSBCA-backed curriculum in the hands of every coach and player in the industry,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We are excited to scale even faster by partnering with Shoot-A-Way who has sold more than 32,000 shooting machines worldwide.”

Ballogy’s mobile app platform makes player and team success easier to track and measure and reinforces the existing concepts and winning strategies that coaches focus on everyday.

Ballogy includes:

100+ game-like drills and workouts developed by professional players

Monthly training program backed by the NHSBCA

40-shot official Ballogy Skills Assessment, reviewed, verified, and scored by certified coaches

Beginner, intermediate, and advanced training levels

About Ballogy

Ballogy is the industry standard for youth athletic skills measurement and tracking and lead exposure platform for athletes aspiring to get to the next level in their sport. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in Ballogy Skills Assessment™ (BSA), enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com/