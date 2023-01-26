Phreesia and the Ad Council Partnership Drives Strong Engagement Across 3 Public Health Campaigns

WILMINGTON, Del. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, along with the Ad Council, a nonprofit organization at the forefront of driving change through social impact marketing, have collaborated to bring three public health campaigns directly to patients and caregivers. Initial results show the campaigns are helping to raise awareness about critical health issues and encouraging important conversations between patients, caregivers and healthcare providers.

Since launching in mid-2022 as part of Phreesia and the Ad Council’s ongoing partnership, the three campaigns collectively have reached more than half a million patients and caregivers and prompted those who engaged with campaign content as they checked in for their doctors’ appointments on Phreesia’s digital intake platform to request more information.

Designed by Phreesia’s in-house creative team, the three campaigns direct patients and caregivers to informational resources and fact sheets designed to educate them about pediatric COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy; the risks of vaping and how to talk to young people about it; and high blood pressure control, respectively. The COVID-19 vaccine campaign concluded at the end of 2022, while the youth vaping prevention and high blood pressure control campaigns will continue through Spring 2023.

Campaign results:

COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative—Over a six-month run for the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s joint education effort, Phreesia delivered COVID-19 vaccine awareness messages to more than 203,000 parents and caregivers, and nearly 4,800 recipients requested additional information about the vaccines for their child. Parents and caregivers exposed to the campaign’s educational content reported they were more likely to have their child receive the COVID-19 vaccines than those who did not see the campaign: 15% more of the exposed population indicated high likelihood to have their child vaccinated, compared with a control group. The education also prompted parents and caregivers to learn more: 60% of those who engaged with the campaign said they were likely to seek more information about the COVID-19 vaccines for their child, and 67% said they were likely to talk to their child’s doctor about the vaccines.

Youth Vaping-Prevention—Since May 31, 2022, Phreesia has delivered nearly 205,000 educational messages to parents and guardians through the Ad Council’s #DoTheVapeTalk youth vaping prevention campaign with the American Lung Association. More than 4,900 people have asked for additional resources to learn more about the harmful effects of vaping and how to initiate conversations with their children about it. As of Dec. 31, 2022, nearly 5% more of parents exposed to the campaign reported they were highly likely to talk to their child’s doctor about the risks of vaping, compared with those who have not seen the campaign.

High Blood Pressure Control—In the 15 weeks following its launch, the campaign with Phreesia has delivered over 205,000 high blood pressure awareness messages to patients who have been diagnosed with high blood pressure but are not on treatment. More than 3,800 patients have requested additional information about how to self-monitor their blood pressure, and as of Dec. 31, 2022, 10% more of patients exposed to the campaign reported they were highly likely to search for more information about high blood pressure, compared with those in a control group who have not seen it. Patients have also felt empowered to initiate conversations with their healthcare provider after seeing campaign messages—87% of those who have reviewed the campaign content said they were somewhat or very likely to talk to their doctor about managing their high blood pressure.

“ At Phreesia, we believe that activating patients and caregivers to better participate in their treatment decisions is critical to improving health outcomes,” said Phreesia’s SVP of Life Sciences, David Linetsky. “ We’re proud to partner with the Ad Council to deliver important public health information at the point of care to empower patients to engage in meaningful care conversations and lead healthier lives.”

“ We are so grateful for the opportunity to reach audiences directly through our partnership with Phreesia and their incredible network of patient care touchpoints,” said Chief Media Strategy and Partnerships Officer at the Ad Council, Kathy Kayse. “ It’s through collaborations like these that we are able to extend our impact and equip people to make informed decisions for their health.”

